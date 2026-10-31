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‘Beyond the Gates’ wins major in its first year at 2026 Daytime Emmys

'Beyond The Gates' received 13 nominations at the Daytime Emmys in its first year
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Tamara Tunie accepts the award for outstanding lead performer in a daytime drama series:(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP | Chris Pizzello)
Tamara Tunie accepts the award for outstanding lead performer in a daytime drama series:(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP | Chris Pizzello)

'Beyond The Gates' won big at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The daytime television soap opera premiered on February 24, 2025. Hence, it was not eligible for last year's ceremony. The debutant received 13 nominations and won four honors. The crew earned top honors in the Outstanding Lighting Direction and Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup categories. Meanwhile, Tamare Tunie and Ambyr Michelle won in the acting categories. This was a significant achievement for 'Beyond The Gates,' as they went home with the same number of awards as veterans 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' won in total.

Tamara Tunie attends the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Tamara Tunie won Outstanding Lead Actress against some well-established names in the industry. During her speech, she thanked all the Black soap actresses who came before her. "This is the best welcome back to daytime ever," said Tunie after accepting the Emmy. "There are a host of Black actresses who paved the way for me, and I feel them as I stand here tonight, beginning with Cicely Tyson, the first Black woman to appear on the daytime TV show The Guiding Light." The actress has previously worked in 'As the World Turns' and 'Days of Our Lives.' Eva Thomas won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series.

A still of 'Beyond The Gates' (Image Source: CBS | Quantrell Colbert)

'Beyond the Gates' is already breaking barriers, as it is the first soap to feature a primarily Black cast since 'Generations' in 1989. It is also the first soap to debut on a network since 1999. According to Deadline, CBS has already renewed the show through the 2027-28 season. The show airs every weekday at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

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