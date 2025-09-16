Paramount+ gives Taylor Sheridan fans a huge surprise — and this deal is too good to pass up

Taylor Sheridan fans are about to get more than just new episodes of their favorite shows. Paramount+ has rolled out a surprising new promotion, cutting the cost of its annual subscription by 50%. For a limited time, viewers can lock in a full year of the streaming service for just $30 instead of $60, which breaks down to only $2.50 a month. Unlike many streaming deals, this discount isn’t limited to first-time users. Both new and returning subscribers can take advantage of the bargain, as per Collider. This makes it one of the most accessible offers Paramount+ has launched in recent years.

The sale runs through September 18, giving fans just a short window to grab the deal before it disappears. For followers of Sheridan’s storytelling empire, the timing couldn’t be better. Paramount+ serves as home to nearly all of the screenwriter-producer’s sprawling collection of dramas, with one notable exception: ‘Yellowstone.’ It continues to stream exclusively on Peacock. Still, the platform carries Sheridan’s ever-expanding library, including his widely praised ‘Yellowstone’ prequels. Fans can dive into ‘1883,’ which starred Sam Elliott in a gritty origin tale, and ‘1923,’ headlined by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren alongside breakout star Brandon Sklenar.

Other Sheridan creations streaming on Paramount+ include ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ (Jeremy Renner), ‘Tulsa King’ (Sylvester Stallone), ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ (Zoe Saldaña), and ‘Landman’ (Billy Bob Thornton). Sheridan’s upcoming slate ensures subscribers will have no shortage of fresh content. New seasons of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ and ‘Landman’ are scheduled to drop later this year, while ‘Lioness’ is confirmed to return with its second season in 2026. With ‘Yellowstone’ ending its run in late 2024, Sheridan fans have been eager to see which of his projects will emerge as his flagship. According to Paramount+, ‘Landman’ has already seized that title.

The oil-industry drama starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore set streaming records for the platform earlier this year, quickly becoming its most-watched original series debut ever. Anticipation is now building for ‘Landman’s’ second season, which will continue the story of oilman Tommy Norris (Thornton) and Cami Miller (Moore). Given the show’s success, Paramount+ is betting big on Sheridan to keep its subscriber base locked in. One of the actors riding the Sheridan wave is Brandon Sklenar, who played Spencer Dutton in ‘1923.’ His career has skyrocketed since the series aired, placing him among the most talked-about actors in Hollywood.

Sklenar has become a fan-favorite in online casting conversations for James Gunn’s upcoming DCU, with rumors swirling that he’s being considered for the next ‘Batman.’ He’s also broadening his resume outside the Sheridan universe. Later this year, he’ll share the screen with Sydney Sweeney in the thriller ‘The Housemaid.’ According to People, it’s set for release on December 19. And in a move that brings him back to Sheridan’s world, Sklenar is starring in the filmmaker’s upcoming action feature ‘F.A.S.T.’ The project is described as Sheridan’s next 'Sicario.' The film will see Sklenar join forces with LaKeith Stanfield, Sam Claflin, and Jason Clarke. The plot centers on a former special operative who partners with the DEA to dismantle a network of corrupt CIA-backed dr*g traffickers.