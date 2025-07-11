We love Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ universe, but these 8 absurd moments left us scratching our heads

From inexplicable deaths to impossible travel timelines, these storylines made us pause and wonder if anyone in the writer’s room was raising an eyebrow

There is no doubt that Taylor Sheridan has built a perfect series, ‘Yellowstone,’ from which several other entries came to fruition. Be it ‘1883’ or ‘1923,’ Sheridan has been highlighting the perfect western drama with an intriguing plot that will have you sitting on the chair for hours. But hold on, as even you might have noticed a few things that felt odd in the shows. In case you were unable to catch these issues, here’s a list of things that you should take note of if you are a big fan of the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise.

It isn't as easy as it is shown to kill people

Being the lead of the show, John Dutton. However, it still doesn’t make any sense how Sarah could contact, hire, and pay for the murder of a high-profile political figure, as per CBR, and yet it was only 50 million dollars. On top of that, faking his death, calling it a suicide, was another blunder. With the character having no history of depression, any other mental illness, or any previous suicide attempts, it doesn't seem fair for such a strong character.

Does anyone miss the one they lost?

In the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, we have seen many characters being killed; however, when it comes to their living relatives or friends, no one is seen talking much about them. It was only in the pilot of ‘Yellowstone’ that we noticed the death of two important characters, and were grieved by Monica, as they were her brother, her dead sister-in-law.

The Oregon Trail

In the series ‘1883,’ it was surely not an easy time to be alive. People died of illness, accident, as well as attacks. No wonder it's called the wild, wild west. It was heard from Sam Elliott that there are no stops from Doan’s Crossing to Montana. For those unversed, this is highly inaccurate. It is to be noted that the route had several cities with substantial populations. Meanwhile, the Native American attacks were not so common.

No consequences for the Duttons

Let’s face it. Duttons and crime go hand in hand. However, is it that easy to get away with murders and other similar heinous crimes? It was shown that Jamie murders a journalist from New York with no consequences. Meanwhile, another big event was when John hanged Dan Jenkins from a tree; however, the latter did not press any charges against him.

No character in ‘1883’ takes resources

It is one of the biggest flaws. To survive in the wild west, the skills forced people not only to kill but also to take things away from them. However, after killing people in the series, no character is seen even searching for money, ammunition, weapons, or anything valuable. On top of that, they did not even take away the horses of the ones they just killed, which were valued animals back then.

Alex and Spencer took too long to gett to America

All the entries in the ‘Yellowstone’ universe are overly dramatic. In ‘1923’, Alex and Spencer were kept away for months before they met. This was surely done to make Alex's death feel tragic. The two characters could have told each other to meet in a European city when they got separated. Moreover, they took a month to arrive in America. As per reports, it should have been only a 10-day trip.

Did Yellowstone have Federal Agents?

While a lot of crimes were noticed in the ‘Yellowstone’ series, no federal agents were seen investigating these crimes. Things get even tougher to believe after main characters such as Dan Jenkins are shown to be dead. In case you might not remember, Jenkins was also involved in multimillion-dollar deals.

The whole ‘Yellowstone’ universe is excessively dramatic

Just to give the viewers an emotional feel, be it ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1923,’ or ‘1883,’ the characters are killed as if they mean nothing to the storyline. From Elizabeth’s death, who was shot and bitten by a wolf, to Spencer and Alex facing death every now and then, the series has kept its drama alive.