What is Johnny Manziel's net worth? ‘Special Forces’ crew calls out ex-NFL star after he fails stamina test

Former NFL star Johnny Manziel struggled complete a 'physical' challenge in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

It seems like all is not well between Johnny Manziel and the crew of 'Special Forces'. During the premiere episode of 'Special Forces' Season 4, which was released on September 25, Manziel, who played just two seasons in the NFL before his off-the-field controversies like drug use and domestic violence accusations, struggled to deal with his emotions around football as he tried to complete a "physical" challenge. In the episode, Manziel was supposed to finish a tough physical course that put his stamina to the test. The show's directing staff, a group of ex-Special Forces operatives, described Manziel as a "big name" who is "mentally, physically falling apart already."

While chatting with the show's directing staff, Manziel, who has a net worth of $1 million, stated that after bidding goodbye to the football world, he's been spending "a lot of time on the golf course" ever since "football's been out of my life." According to People magazine, the former football star further added, "This will be my first real test of putting myself in a situation where you face that kind of physical challenge.” As Manziel went through the course, he candidly spoke about his football history. "I think, after I got my most success and won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman, I think I just got treated differently," Manziel told the staff.

Later on, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner confessed, "I lost a huge part of my work ethic," and "I gave up on a real opportunity, a football career, and walked away from it pretty quick." While shedding light on the challenge, Manziel described himself as someone who "doesn't realize my mistakes sometimes until it's too late." In a confessional, Manziel said, "Looking back, I felt like I wouldn't be able to live with the shame and the regret. It got to a point where, you know, I didn't want to live and I did want to end my life.” In addition to this, Manziel also said that he's "tired of struggling through days" and admitted "I gave up on myself and lately, it’s been something that’s eating me alive.”

In his Netflix 'Untold' documentary series, Manziel opened up about his personal struggles amid public controversies and said, "When I had gotten everything I’d ever wanted, I think I was the most empty that I ever felt inside. I think I was trying to suppress how I felt and get out of being Johnny Football." The former Texas A&M quarterback said he "had bought a gun that I knew I was going to use. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could, and then my plan was to take my own life."