Who is Johnny Manziel dating? Former NFL star's totally lovable interaction with Bre Tiesi on 'Selling Sunset' gives fans dreamy vibes

Former NFL star Johnny Manziel is currently dating a model following split from Bre Tiesi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the latest Season 8 of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset', the fans of the real-estate show got to witness a cute and funny camaraderie between exes Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel who were married for three years from 2018 to 2021. In an episode, Bre helped her ex-husband Johnny find a home. Johnny told Bre that she was late as soon as the two met to take a look at a Los Angeles property. Then, Johnny inquired her if her leather outfit made her feel warm. Bre replied by saying, "I’m hot, yes. But not in this jacket. You like my blonde hair? I wore it just for you since you love blonde so much. Think it will help my sale today?”

Then, Johnny who is a former NFL player jokingly clapped back at her, stating, "Thanks for the condescending tone already to start the day.” Soon after, Bre asked Johnny if he was dating someone at the moment. Right now, Johnny is in a relationship with Josie Canseco who recently appeared on Paramount Plus show 'The Surreal Life' which follows a bunch of celebrities as they navigate through challenges in a villa.

What does Johnny Manziel's girlfriend Josie Canseco do for a living?

Johnny Manziel's girlfriend Josie Canseco is a 27-year-old model and social media influencer who is originally from Weston Florida. She is the daughter of former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Jose Canseco.

When we talk about Josie's mom Jessica Canseco, she is a former model. During her teen years, Josie made an appearance on VH1's 'Hollywood Exes'. In addition to this, she appeared in the second season of a web series called 'Summer Break 2’, as per Josie's Imdb page.

Why did Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel split?

Johnny and Bre started dating in the year 2016. He popped the big question to her during their Paris vacation in March 2017. The two of them walked down the aisle in 2018. They exchanged their vows in a private wedding ceremony that took place at a California courthouse. However their marriage wasn't meant to last forever and they ended up going their separate ways in 2019.

At that point in time, the 'Selling Sunset' agent accused the former Cleveland Browns player of cheating on her. She removed all the pictures of the pair from her Instagram account. Their divorce was finalized in November 2021. Then, she threw a grand party to celebrate her divorce.

Johnny Manziel apologizes to Bre Tiesi for being unfaithful to her

During their reunion on 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Johnny Manziel admitted to cheating on Bre Tiesi and even offered a heartfelt apology to her for his past actions.

“Oh you spent a lot of time with someone else on their back, but yes it’s fine," Bre said, to which Johnny replied, "Yes, Bre, yes. Yeah, I know. And I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that. Getting divorced after we broke up was one of the hardest points in my life, and I cried and I begged and I pleaded."

In a private confessional, Bre talked about Johnny's apology and mentioned that he still had his imperfections.

“I’m happy to hear that J can recognize the hell that he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognized and it’s not all completely in vain. Johnny is like Peter Pan, he just never wants to grow up. So we’re gonna let him stay in his little fairytale land," Bre said in a confessional.

