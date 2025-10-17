‘Frozen 3’ gets exciting update as Kristen Bell teases script and production details: ‘I'm under...’

The Queen Elsa energy is all set to make a comeback as Kristen Bell confirms 'Frozen 3' is about to start production. Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the musical fantasy has been stealing hearts with themes like self-discovery and family bonds. While 'Frozen II' ended on a satisfactory note, fans still can't get over the Anna energy, as the Frozen fever is all set to make a comeback, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than expected.

Kristen Bell speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Bell revealed that the 'Frozen 3' cast will "soon" begin production on the third film. Although she hasn't heard any of the new songs, Bell, who voices Anna, said she has seen the script, explaining, "That's all I can say. I'm under lock and key," while also sharing details about the script process, as per Variety. Bell shared insight into the 'Frozen 3' script process, saying, "It's all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning, like, 'Here's where we think it should go.' That's the one great thing about Disney: it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone's going to add something different."

The actress further added, "That's why the movies play so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.' Notably, 'Frozen 3' is set for a 2027 release, with visual development art unveiled in August 2024 showing Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag. Notably, 'Frozen' and 'Frozen II' are set in the kingdom of Arendelle with a voice cast including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

Notably, Bell is gearing up for the release of her Netflix show 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2. At the show's star-studded premiere, she shared that while co-star Adam Brody's wife, Leighton Meester, makes a guest appearance this season, her own husband, Dax Shepard, will probably "never" appear, explaining, "He likes podcasting," referring to 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard.' As per reports, Bell turned heads in red at the 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 premiere on Thursday, October 16 at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, joined by co-star Brody and fellow cast members Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn, as well as creator Erin Foster with family and executive producer Sara Foster with her daughters, as per Just Jared.

Kristen Bell teases Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This" and reveals who cracks up the most on set. pic.twitter.com/rJGXGuoXah — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2025

Kristen Bell teased about the season 2 to Variety, “It gets real… The world gets bigger, the plotlines get much more like real life, and they’re dealing with some very real issues.” Adam Brody added, “Shit gets real this season. We’ve made the commitment; what does that look like? How does that work in the light of day?”