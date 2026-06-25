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‘Dept Q’ Season 2 gets major production update as Netflix adds ‘The Crown’ and ‘EastEnders’ stars to cast

The acclaimed series is based on the novel series of the same name by the Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck in 'Dept. Q' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Dept. Q)
An image of Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck in 'Dept. Q' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Dept. Q)

The crime thriller 'Dept. Q' is getting ready for its next mystery. The acclaimed series, set in Edinburgh, Scotland, is adapted from Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen's novel series of the same name. Scott Frank has co-created it with Chandni Lakhani. The first season, featuring nine episodes, premiered on May 29, 2025, on Netflix. Owing to the show's popularity, it was renewed for a second season in August 2025, but the release date for its sophomore season has not been revealed yet. Netflix recently shared an exciting update about its production, revealing that Season 2 had officially started filming on June 25. Netflix UK announced the news on Instagram with the following caption: "Carl Morck and team doolally are back. Dept. Q S2 is officially in production!"

Furthermore, the second season of 'Dept. Q' will delve into a whole new mystery, which means that new faces will be joining the second chapter. Deadline reported that the series has added 10 new cast members to its roster for the upcoming season. 'The Nightingale' star Aisling Franciosi will appear as Kimmie, 'The Crown' alum Greg Wise as Derek Powell, the 'Spy Among Friends' star Nicholas Rowe as Thomas Fulton, and the 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' actor Tony Curran as Winnie Calderwood. Morever, the 'Monarch of the Glen's Hamish Clark will star as Christopher Herron, 'Judging Amy' star Amy Brenneman as Helen, 'The Batman' actor Alex Ferns as Phil Allenbeck, 'Heartstopper' alum Rebecca Root as June Lovesay, the 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' star Ross Anderson as Ricky Daddario, and 'The Queen's Gambit's Isla Johnston as Agnes.

An image from the crime thriller series (Image Source: Netflix | Dept. Q)
An image from the crime thriller series (Image Source: Netflix | Dept. Q)

Matthew Goode leads the series as DCI Carl Morck, a brilliant detective who finds himself heading the newly formed cold case unit Department Q at the Edinburgh police department. He assembles a team of misfits from the police force to help him crack down on previously unsolvable cases. The show's first season focused on the disappearance of the Crown Office solicitor Merritt Lingard, and the team went down a few rabbit holes before rescuing her. The show's cast included Alexej Manvelov as the Syrian ex-policeman Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as constable DC Rose Dickson, Kate Dickie as Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, and Jamie Sives as Detective Sergeant James Hardy. Others include Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns, Kate Dickie as Moira Jacobson, Aaron McVeigh as Jasper, and Sanjeev Kohli as Martin Fleming, among others.

A still taken from Season 1 of 'Dept Q.' (Image Source: Netflix | Dept Q.)
A still taken from Season 1 of 'Dept Q.' (Image Source: Netflix | Dept Q.)

The show's executive producer, Rob Bullock, shed light on the upcoming season's plot. "This season, Carl and his band of misfits tackle a terrible crime hidden in the highest echelons of Scottish society. It is a story for our times: rich and powerful people who believe they are above the law. Carl, of course, knows otherwise," he said.

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