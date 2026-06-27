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What is Breegan Jane’s net worth? Meet the HGTV host appearing on Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’

Breegan Jane brings her design career, TV work, and family life into Hulu’s luxury nanny series.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Breegan Jane (Cover Image Source: breeganjane.com)
A still of Breegan Jane (Cover Image Source: breeganjane.com)

Breegan Jane is drawing attention following her appearance on Hulu and Freeform's 'Million Dollar Nannies'. The series follows luxury nannies working with wealthy families, which has naturally made viewers curious about the people connected to the show. Jane appears on the series as a mother, but she was already known to many viewers through her design and television work. As for her net worth, there does not appear to be an official public figure confirmed by Jane, Hulu, Freeform, or HGTV.

For fans who do not know, Jane is an interior designer, author, TV host and entrepreneur. Before entering the design industry, she worked as a creative director for a yacht manufacturer. She later gained wider recognition after being selected as an interior designer on HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' in 2020. Her television presence expanded further when she became associated with HGTV's 'Dream Home' franchise, including hosting the 'HGTV Dream Home 2024 Special'. Also, she has appeared on platforms such as Food Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max before becoming a part of 'Million Dollar Nannies'.

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Breegan Jane, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Keefe and Carri
(L-R) Breegan Jane, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Keefe, and Carrie Locklyn attend the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' series premiere (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth)

Jane's personal life has also drawn interest, especially after her appearance on 'Million Dollar Nannies'. She is a single mother of two sons and often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, including their travels between Los Angeles, USA, and Ibiza, Spain. While she speaks openly about balancing motherhood and career, she tends to keep details about her romantic relationships private.

Jane's business background is also a key part of her career. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, Breegan Jane LLC is based in Marina Del Rey and was founded in 2016, with its work listed under interior design and home decor. Jane told the outlet that she began building her design career while working in estate management and developing properties for others. She also said she flipped her first property and built equity in home ownership before people began hiring her for projects and renovations. Her design work has also been featured on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'. Apart from design and TV, Jane has expanded into books and global product collaborations. She has also authored a children's book, 'Carbie', along with her design book 'California Beach House Luxury'. While her exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed, it is assumed to be in the millions. Her diverse portfolio across design, television, publishing, and brand partnerships highlights a well-established and multi-faceted career.

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