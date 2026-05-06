‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish finally speaks out about Boomerang Idol and her eye roll says it all

Billie Eilish is one of four celebrity cameos in 'Survivor 50' alongside Zac Brown, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast.

'Survivor 50' has thrilled fans with its game-changing twists and surprising celebrity cameos. Billie Eilish, a 'Survivor' superfan, is one of four celebrities who are part of the show's milestone season, which premiered on February 25 on CBS. Although she did not physically appear on the island, her presence was clearly felt through her Boomerang Idol, which forced the 24 players to up their game. On May 5, the Grammy winner spoke to Amy Poehler on her 'Good Hang' podcast about her famous Boomerang Idol on 'Survivor 50.' When the host asked Eilish to explain the hidden idols, the 'Bad Guy' singer rolled her eyes and said, "It's a Billie Eilish idol, so basically I wrote a letter to the contestants being like, 'Here's your secret idol.'"

The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol is a twist on the traditional immunity idol, as it can be transferred to other players in the game. It was introduced in the first episode of 'Survivor 50.' Eilish explained the rules via a secret note, which described the idol as follows: "It's a fully powered idol good until the final five. But it comes with a twist. You can't keep it. You must send it to someone on another tribe. Yeah, I know. And once you send it, the idol becomes theirs with two rules: they cannot give it to anyone else, and they can only use it for themselves. But here's the fun part that only you know about. If they're voted out while still holding it, it boomerangs back to you. So, do you send it to someone you trust, hoping you can work together later? Or do you send it to someone you want to sabotage, hoping they are voted out and the idol circles back to you? Good luck, I'll be watching!"

An image of Billie Eilish and Amy Poehler from their interview in May 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @goodhangwithamy)

So far, three idols have been discovered on the island, with 'Survivor 47' alum Genevieve Mushaluk finding two of them. She sent them to Ozzy Lusth (in episode 1) and Rizo Velovic (in episode 4), respectively. Both Lusth and Velovic are still in the competition, but Mushaluk was eliminated during episode 6's triple elimination. Furthermore, Christian Hubicki came across the third idol and gave it to Aubry Bracco (in episode 2), who played it in episode 7 and is still among the top 9 contestants. Meanwhile, Hubicki fell victim to another celebrity, Jimmy Fallon's twist, and was voted out in episode 9.

The indie pop star also shared how she thinks she would fare in the reality competition series. "I love imagining that I could one day do it, but I'm so bad with like… the math part of the problems are the things that I couldn't do. I feel that I could do the physical stuff. I mean, I say that, which who knows 'cause it's so hard seeming." Both Poehler and Eilish agreed that their inherent defiance would make it difficult for them to take orders from others. In addition to Eilish, 'Survivor 50' has also featured celebrity cameos from country singer Zac Brown, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, and YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson). Brown and MrBeast were physically present on the idol and interacted with the contestants, while Fallon, like Eilish, introduced their twists via a letter. 'Survivor 50' airs its latest episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.