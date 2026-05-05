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Are Elise and Joshua still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ fans react to Elise's tattoo reveal: 'It's hilarious...'

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Joshua and Elise went separate ways at the end of Season 8 but came back on the Tell All to reveal that they were together.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Joshua Lawson and Elise Benson from '90 Day Fiance' and the 'Joshua' tattoo on Benson's back (Cover Image Source: (L) TLC (R) X | @@90DayCray1)
A still of Joshua Lawson and Elise Benson from '90 Day Fiance' and the 'Joshua' tattoo on Benson's back (Cover Image Source: (L) TLC (R) X | @@90DayCray1)

Several couples came and went on TLC's popular reality television series '90 Day Fiancé,' and yet few of them have been as dramatic as alum Elise Benson and her boyfriend Joshua Lawson. Although the couple's time on Season 8 of '90 Day Fiancé,' seemed over, the back-and-forth drama between the two of them scarcely seems to be over and done with. The two of them broke up and went their separate ways at the conclusion of Season 8, only to return to the Tell All special episode and reveal that they are still together. This was followed by a massive argument between the two, leaving many fans of the franchise wondering about the current status of their relationship. 

Benson walked into the world of '90 Day Fiancé' for the first time when she appeared in the spinoff show '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 1. During her time on the show, she forged connections with both Tim Malcolm and Carlo Nowlan, but eventually left the resort single. A year after this, Benson returned for Season 8 and was warned by her '90 Day' best friend, Cortney Reardanz, who revealed in an interview with Swoon that she told Benson, "You’re probably gonna fall in love because you’re going to another country, you’re fully dependent on this person." 

A still of Elise Benson and Joshua Lawson in '90 Day Fiance' (Image SourceL: TLC)
A still of Elise Benson and Joshua Lawson in '90 Day Fiance' (Image Source: TLC)

What followed was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Benson, as she was shocked to learn about Lawson's relationship with his female friend, Nat, and then to see his boat crash put his job in jeopardy. As of this writing, it seems probable that Benson and Lawson are still together. This is refuted by the fact that during the filming of the Tell All episode, Lawson posted two behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Benson indulging in heavy PDA on his Instagram page. 

Furthermore, he also tagged Benson in the post, leading many to speculate about the current status of their relationship. Neither of the two has officially confirmed or denied their relationship in public. Moreover, before the Tell All episode, the couple frequently posted photos from their time in Sydney on Instagram Stories. Finally, Benson recently shared a photo indicating that Lawson has an 'Elise' tattoo on his hand. Benson, too, confirmed in the Tell All that she had gotten his name tattooed on her back. 

Fans of the show were quick to share their opinion about the tattoo, and taking to X, one user commented, "It’s so stupid to even do that. They’re not going to last either," while another wrote, "It’s hilarious that she chose to jam his name in that one spot all cockeyed." A third user remarked, "That’s hilarious! The tattooing of each other’s names is an automatic relationship breaker!"

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