Former 'American Idol' champ Jamal Roberts performs his latest song on Season 24 return—and it's mesmerizing

'American Idol' Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts was previously featured at the top spot on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart for his track 'Heal.'

As Season 24 of 'American Idol' gears up towards its impending finale, the singing competition show is rolling out one surprise after another. The most recent episode of the ABC reality television show saw the past season's winner, Jamal Roberts, taking to the stage to deliver an unforgettable performance. The Monday episode of 'American Idol' also turned out to be a much-anticipated crossover with 'Dancing With The Stars,' while also commemorating Season 5 of the singing competition show, which aired two decades ago.

As Roberts assumed the stage of the long-running reality television show, all eyes were on him. He donned a striking velvet suit and mesmerized the audience with a rendition of his latest single, 'Perfect For Me.' Roberts' popularity remains exemplary since he won 'American Idol' Season 23 with a record-breaking 26 million votes in his favor. Ever since that triumph, the singer's star has been steadily rising. He opened for Monica and Brandy on their sold-out 'The Boy Is Mine Tour.' In addition to this, his debut single titled 'Heal' went on to occupy the top spot on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Songs charts. Furthermore, he has also been nominated for a Grammy in the past, in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category, for the live rendition of his track 'Still,' which he recorded with Jonathan McReynolds.

Photo of Jamal Roberts performing on 'American Idol' (Cover image source: Instagram | @OfficialJamalRoberts)

Elsewhere, 'American Idol' Season 24 had filtered out its recent batch of talent into the top five finalists, which included Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Hannah Harper, Chris Tungseth, and Braden Rumfelt. The list was further narrowed down by the end of the Tuesday episode, which saw the elimination of Tungseth and Rumfelt. On the other hand, the episode commemorated the 20th anniversary of the landmark Season 5 by welcoming back former winner Taylor Hicks. Moreover, former finalists Bucky Covington, Kellie Pickler, Elliott Yamin, and Paris Bennet also returned to the latest episode of the show. Each of them ended up performing a duet with a remaining hopeful.

A still of Carrie Underwood with the top five finalists of 'American Idol' season 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

Original judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returned to mentor the top five contestants. Abdul was also featured as a guest judge on the panel alongside Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie. The remaining top three contestants, Richardson, Harper, and McCullough, will now be moving ahead to the impending season finale. It has already been confirmed that the finale will run for three hours and feature a special appearance by Alicia Keys. The superstar musician will serve as a mentor to the top three contestants and will perform twice throughout the night to celebrate her iconic 2001 debut album 'Songs in A Minor.' 'American Idol' Season 24 finale will air on May 11 on ABC.