MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Randy Jackson OK? ‘American Idol’ fans concerned as former judge returns to mentor

Former ‘American Idol’ judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul appeared on the latest episode of the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'American Idol' Season 24 featuring Randy Jackson (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still from 'American Idol' Season 24 featuring Randy Jackson (Cover Image Source: ABC)

The recently released ‘American Idol’ Season 24 episode, which aired on May 4, saw Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson return to the series. While the finalists’ performances stole the show, something else caught fans' attention. Randy Jackson’s appearance stood out as he met the Top 5 contestants and mentored them before they took the stage. Concerned fans headed to social media to express their thoughts on the situation, with Reddit user @Comfortable-Bed-5528 starting a thread on the platform with the title, “Randy are you ok?” The description of the discussion board read, “What is wrong with Randy Jackson? It looks as though he has aged 50 years in the last 5 years. Sorry if I missed something about his health but it’s sad.”

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on the show (Image Source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)
Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on the show (Image Source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)

Many Reddit users shared their concerns about Jackson’s health as his appearance came as a shock to them. @Otherwise-Astronaut6 wrote, “He looks frail and can he not walk? Sitting in chair when meeting everyone.” Another user @Comfortable-Bed-5528 replied, “It looked like it was hard for him to reach out for a fist bump as well.” One Reddit user @mhart1212 wrote, “Randy doesn’t look well. He looks weak and frail. He only sat. I hope he is OK!” while @Silly-Good-2530, mentioned, “It’s more than weight loss surgery and being 70. Sad to see him like that and I thought he and Paula were doing the coaching session. Guess not.” 

A few Reddit users did some online digging and shed light on Jackson’s previous health conditions. @josephjohnston wrote, “After a diabetes diagnosis, he had a weight loss surgery in 2003. That's all I can find about his health.” To that, another person, @Nearby_Pay_5131 replied, “That would explain it, if that's all. Common to age rapidly after those, very hard for the body to absorb nutrition. I was thinking a much more serious condition. He looked so frail.” Individuals on X also chimed in. Speculating that he is on Ozempic, one netizen wrote, "Ozempic Randy Jackson can’t even stand up he’s so frail."

Randy Jackson appeared on the show to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022 (Image Source: Instagram | @randyjackson)
Randy Jackson appeared on the show to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022 (Image Source: Instagram | @randyjackson)

In 2002, Jackson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The following year, he lost over 100 pounds after his gastric bypass surgery. Additionally, he also suffered a back injury in 2019, after which he had spinal surgery as well. While fans were concerned about his health, they were also over the moon about his return to the show. This comes after he first joined in 2002 and stepped away after Season 12. He has made guest appearances on several occasions since then, leaving fans wanting more.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘RHOBH’ star Bozoma Saint John slams Andy Cohen over 'skeptical' reaction to her CMO remarks at reunion
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ star Bozoma Saint John slams Andy Cohen over 'skeptical' reaction to her CMO remarks at reunion

Bozoma Saint John’s role as Chief Marketing Officer created buzz during the ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2
2 hours ago
Will Nene Leakes return to Bravo? Andy Cohen drops bombshell as he addresses 'RHOA' comeback buzz
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (RHOA)

Will Nene Leakes return to Bravo? Andy Cohen drops bombshell as he addresses 'RHOA' comeback buzz

Several fan favorites are set to appear on the much-awaited 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'
3 hours ago
Daisy Kelliher kicks one member of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ off boat — and her reason makes total sense
BELOW DECK (2013)

Daisy Kelliher kicks one member of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ off boat — and her reason makes total sense

‘Below Deck Down Under’ cast members reflect on Mike’s time on the show and how things led to him getting fired in the After Show.
4 hours ago
'Below Deck Down Under' Season 4 Episode 14 Recap: Tensions explode as one is fired and another faces trouble
BELOW DECK (2013)

'Below Deck Down Under' Season 4 Episode 14 Recap: Tensions explode as one is fired and another faces trouble

Mike’s unserious behavior got him into trouble, while Ellie and Daisy had a misunderstanding, which turned into an intense situation.
4 hours ago
‘American Idol’ Season 24 finalists revealed as competition heats up during Class of 2006 reunion episode
AMERICAN IDOL

‘American Idol’ Season 24 finalists revealed as competition heats up during Class of 2006 reunion episode

OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson mentored the contestants in the latest episode
6 hours ago
‘American Idol’ 24 brings back two OG judges for Class of 2006 reunion and ‘DWTS’ crossover episode
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘American Idol’ 24 brings back two OG judges for Class of 2006 reunion and ‘DWTS’ crossover episode

The latest episode saw several contestants from Season 5 return to the show and perform duets with the Top 5
6 hours ago
The first trailer of 'The Golden Life' brings back OG 'RHONY' stars to Flordia with unfiltered drama
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY (2008)

The first trailer of 'The Golden Life' brings back OG 'RHONY' stars to Flordia with unfiltered drama

The upcoming E! reality series 'The Golden Life' chronicles the original 'RHONY' cast members as they live their lives in South Florida.
16 hours ago
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt shares disappointing update on role in Season 5
REALITY TV

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt shares disappointing update on role in Season 5

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 recently resumed filming after its hiatus
23 hours ago
'RHOA' star K. Michelle's bold statement about men sparks buzz about her marriage: 'I believe all men...'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (RHOA)

'RHOA' star K. Michelle's bold statement about men sparks buzz about her marriage: 'I believe all men...'

The latest 'RHOA' episode featured K. Michelle reflecting on her relationship and suspicions about her husband during a candid conversation.
1 day ago
Will Paris Hilton be on 'RHOBH'? Kathy Hilton's daughter sets record straight as rumors swirl
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Will Paris Hilton be on 'RHOBH'? Kathy Hilton's daughter sets record straight as rumors swirl

Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Paris, has appeared on various reality TV shows, including 'The Simple Life,' 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore,' and more
1 day ago