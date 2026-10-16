‘Crystal Lake’ Ending Explained: What Is Argonaut? How ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel links to Jason’s origins

'Crystal Lake,' which serves as a prequel to 'Friday the 13th,' stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for ‘Crystal Lake’ can now stream all eight episodes of the new ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series on Peacock. Since the streamer released the highly anticipated series, viewers have been wondering what Project Argonaut is. In the penultimate episode, a flashback segment saw Pamela (Linda Cardellini) pregnant with her then-boyfriend-turned-husband, Elias Wittering (Hamish Linklater). During a nightclub performance, where she worked as a singer, she was seen bleeding but was determined to keep her baby. As a result, she agreed to undergo an experimental fertility treatment offered by Elias’ company, Bellflower, in Texas.

​At the time, Pamela wasn’t aware of what was happening and didn’t know that her fetus was secretly being treated with radioactive materials as part of Project Argonaut. The company was working to create a human being capable of surviving a nuclear blast, much like a cockroach. Jason (Callum Vinson)/Subject J was the first successful test subject. However, other babies had also gone through the same treatment but were not as successful, a fact Pamela discovers later.

A still from ‘Crystal Lake’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, despite Elias reassuring Pamela about young Jason getting the proper medical treatment, she discovered that his health was taking a turn. With the help of Dr. Landau (Christopher Denham), who assisted Project Argonaut’s Dr. Valentine (Jeffrey Bean), she was able to escape. For viewers wondering what happened to Jason, the series explains that his father had already prepared him medically. As a result, Jason was born with an oversized skull and superhuman abilities. Later, viewers learn that he was able to survive drowning, gunshots to the head, and other potentially fatal injuries. His “accidental death” at Camp Lake helped him regenerate into a stronger and bigger version of himself. ​This helps explain why Jason possesses superhuman abilities in the ‘Friday the 13th’ film series, surviving multiple deadly injuries.

In addition to that, Pamela had also been treated with antipsychotics for her severe post-traumatic stress disorder. As a result, some of the initial murders she committed were acts of self-defense. Later, her “Experience” was revealed to be that she had suppressed her violent side from the beginning. The series also featured a series of deaths, including Valerie, Dr. Valentine, Claudette, camp counselors, Jason’s father, Elias, and two of the company men, among others. Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Chief Brooks survived the events of the finale. Pamela and Jason survived, while Brianna and Dorf were also unharmed in the police station. Other survivors include Ralph, Barry, Harmony f.k.a. Mary Sacrimoni (Manon Gage), Rita (Joy Suprano), Enos (Daniel Stewart Sherman), Grace, and others.