Who is Kellie Pickler? ‘American Idol’ alum makes rare appearance for reunion episode after husband’s death

Kellie Pickler returns to the spotlight with an emotional performance, marking a poignant moment and potential comeback after personal tragedy.

Kellie Pickler became a household name after appearing in the fifth season of 'American Idol'. However, she could not secure a win that season and finished in sixth position, but she carved a place for herself in country music. Her first album, 'Small Town Girl', was a huge hit and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. She soon became a television personality, appearing in various shows, including 'Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?', 'Celebrity Family Feud', 'Dancing with the Stars', and 'I Love Kellie Pickler'. She also hosted the daytime talk show 'Pickler & Ben' with Ben Aaron. After being away from the limelight for three years, the singer made an appearance on the 'American Idol' stage this Monday, May 4, performing 'A Broken Wing' alongside finalist Hannah Harper.

Hannah Harper and Kellie Pickler in 'American Idol' (Image Source: YouTube | American Idol)

This was Pickler's first appearance since her husband, Kyle Jacobs, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17, 2023. Pickler and Jacobs got married on New Year's Day in 2011. They lived in a four-bedroom house in Nashville, where the tragic incident happened. Pickler later sold the house for $2.3 million in 2024, as reported by TMZ. Following Jacobs' death, the 'Best Days of Your Life' singer has been involved in a legal dispute with his parents over his personal property and the administration of his estate. She accused her in-laws of barging into Jacobs' estate and taking his belongings without her permission. Her petition demands their removal as administrators of his estate. However, Jacobs' parents argue that the prenuptial agreement between their son and Pickler clearly outlines how the property was to be divided.

(L-R) Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs (Image Source: Instagram | @kylecjacobs)

The singer has not released a new album since 2013. Her focus has been directed towards a television and film career, with roles in '90210', 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', and several Hallmark productions, such as 'Christmas at Graceland', 'Wedding at Graceland', and 'The Mistletoe Secret'. Her performance on the 'American Idol' stage could mark a much-needed restart to her career after her husband's death. The performance came during a special 20th High School Reunion-themed episode, which included several contestants from the 2006 season. Bucky Covington, Paris Bennett, Elliott Yamin, Chris Daughtry, Katharine McPhee, Mandisa, and the winner, Taylor Hicks, were in attendance as well. Her performance of the Martina McBride song was nostalgic for fans who witnessed her 'American Idol' audition two decades ago, where she sang the same piece. 'American Idol' airs live on ABC on Monday nights at 8.00 pm ET.