Did ‘AGT’ just show major favoritism? Fans say this Season 20 contestant got ‘way more’ spotlight

Jourdan Blue may have the golden buzzer, but not everyone’s cheering — 'AGT' viewers say the favoritism this season isn’t even subtle

‘America’s Got Talent’ provides an esteemed platform for contestants to showcase their talents, and people have nothing but praise for the biggest talent show. However, 20 seasons in, viewers have begun to notice a pattern that’s not entirely fair. They believe that the show supports and encourages favoritism, whether it’s through editing or the golden buzzers. A Reddit user claimed that the makers “don’t even hide the favoritism.” The user took a particular example to explain the evident bias on the show. “I watched the premiere episode on Peacock and noticed something very interesting. They spent a LOT of time talking to/about Jourdan Blue, way more than anyone else,” the Reddit user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

The user complained that Light Wire – another golden buzzer act – didn't get as much screen time as Blue did. “Not even the magician with the kid got a lot of time, just Jourdan Blue. I bet he's going to win and it is already determined,” the user predicted. Other social media users joined the thread to further the debate. While many agreed on the show’s biased behavior, some disagreed. “The producers edit it for who they want to promote,” a second Reddit user wrote. However, the user believes that in the end, it’s up to the audience’s vote, claiming that the winner can’t be fixed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Another Reddit user claimed that acts like Light Wire deserve more flowers than singers. “There is so many singing shows in TV and only one TV show an act like Light wave can get recognized,” the user wrote. The user admitted to being “sick” of the singers who should rather go to singing shows like American Idol, The Voice, or X Factor and let “variety” acts shine on ‘AGT.’ A fourth Reddit user claimed that if the 23-year-old street singer Jourdan Blue wins the show, it’ll just be like last year. “Don't y'all know there's more talent than just singers?” the user added.

On the contrary, many social media users flocked to the Reddit thread to defend Blue and other singers on the show. “If jourblue wins, he deserves it, he’s very talented I don't think they playing favorites in the trailers there lots of focus on other acts,” one internet user wrote. Another social media user questioned why people were hating on singers. “I will say last year felt like a popularity contest. But Jordan Blue is exceptionally talented,” it added. Blue auditioned with an emotional rendition of 'Breakeven' by The Script that moved the judges and audiences alike.

Judge Howie Mandel pressed the golden buzzer, leaving the young singer emotional. He further assured Blue that the ‘AGT’ stage would change his life forever. “I’ve seen dreams come true right where you’re standing,” he told the contestant. Sofía Vergara was “in love” with the young star’s voice, hair, and overall presence. Mel B claimed that his rendition of the song made her forget the original and went on to call the performance “pitch perfect.” Cowell called out his “distinctive voice” and declared him an artist who feeds off the audience.