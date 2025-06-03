‘AGT’ fans think Golden Buzzer concept has ‘destroyed’ the show — but they’ve got a fix, and it’s spot on

How many Golden Buzzers is too many? ‘AGT’ fans slam ‘overkill’ format as unfair to other contestants

‘America’s Got Talent’ is currently on its milestone 20th season. The new installment has brought an amazing lineup of artists and a brand new format. But it wasn’t enough to keep the viewers satisfied! Netizens took to social media to express disappointment with certain aspects of the show, particularly with the coveted golden buzzers. The 20th season premiered on Tuesday, May 27, and the debut episode kicked off with two golden buzzer moments. However, a Reddit user claimed that the “golden buzzer nonsense has utterly destroyed this show.”

The user claimed that the concept has become “unbearable.” Another Reddit user demanded to bring back the old format that allowed one golden buzzer to each judge throughout the season. The first 18 seasons of ‘AGT’ suck to the format but in season 19, each judge got two buzzers in addition to the golden buzzer granted to host Terry Crews, taking the total to 10. “I want the one golden buzzer for the judges and Terry back, the golden buzzers mean nothing considering that 10 acts get the gold,” the user added. A third internet user claimed that the coveted golden buzzers lost their meaning because of being overused. The user claimed that the Judge’s Cut round should not have been removed.

The round played a crucial part in deciding which of the selected contestants would make it to the live shows. With the Judge’s Cut round removed and the increased number of golden buzzers, the possibility of other selected candidates reaching the live shows got further diluted. “It should be called, ‘4 maybes.’ At least it'll be more truthful than 4 yeses. Because you can get 4 yeses and still get cut for a ‘3 yes’ act, without doing a thing,” the Reddit user added. A fourth social media user wrote, “Now golden buzzers pretty much mean that the act is most likely to be in the semis/finals & could be a top contender to win it all.”

A fifth internet user claimed that the makers have kept the golden buzzers to increase the hype and views they get on social media. “But its overkill and destroys the significance of them,” the user added. It added that each judge and host, getting 2 buzzers, has turned the concept into a joke. Another Reddit user replied, saying judge, creator and executive producer Simon Cowell “f****d up” his show. A sixth Reddit user resonated with the unanimous opinion, claiming that the judges and Crews dictate the show, hence the audience’s votes have started to matter less.

The ongoing 20th season of ‘AGT’ kicked off on Tuesday, May 27, with judges Sofía Vergara, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews. As for the golden buzzers, Mandel and Cowell gave away their first buzzers to contestants Jourdan Blue and Light Wire, respectively. The former is a 23-year-old Louisiana native who wowed the judges and audience with an emotional cover of 'Breakeven' by The Script. Light Wire’s stunning visuals, created with the combination of light and movement, left everyone in the room stunned.