‘AGT’ couple pulls off risky mid-air stunt in death-defying act that had judges (and us) on edge

Sirca Marea’s performance stunned the 'AGT' stage, but fans are furious the judges didn’t award a Golden Buzzer

'America's Got Talent' Season 20, which premiered on May 27, was a highly anticipated milestone season. And with episode seven's auditions now wrapped, there is no denying that the talent on show has been very impressive. One such act that delivered on that promise was trapeze duo Sirca Marea's aerial performance, where the duo took to a mid-air suspended plank, showcasing gravity-defying skills. The married couple, Matias Cienfuegos and Micaela Leitner, moved to Freak Freely and Teddy Swims' song, 'Losing Control,' leaving the judges on the edge of their seats.

The audience, too, watched in awe, gasping and cheering as the couple pulled off daring hand-to-hand stunts, solely based on an unshakable trust and flawless confidence in each other. The moment that scared the judges was when Leitner leapt high off her plank to grab a suspended rod. She began to swing gracefully through the air, only to let go and plunge downward, just in time for Cienfuegos to catch her. When the act ended, the duo received a roaring standing ovation from the audience and also from all four judges.

Sofia Vergara said, "I wish I had the golden thing to give you," she added, "that was perfection!" But she wasn't done yet. "That was one of the best aerial acts that I have seen on 'AGT,' the 'Modern Family' actress continued. "That was sexy, I mean I'm still excited," Vergara concluded. Mel B went next and told the couple that throughout the performance, she had been "holding her breath," leaving the contestants in tears. Howie Mandel also couldn't stop raving about the performance, stating that every move the couple made was "scary and dangerous" that he had ever seen. Simon Cowell commented, "It was probably the most complicated, difficult aerial act we've seen," and declared, “I think you are one of the best in the world.”

The duo received all four "yes" votes and advanced to the next round. Even though fans were happy, they didn't hold back from expressing their frustration for not awarding this act with a Golden Buzzer. One frustrated viewer wrote in the video's comment section on YouTube, "Judges are so unfair they give golden buzzers to singing maximum times, but forgot this type of masterpiece exists." Echoing the sentiment, another 'AGT' viewer wrote, "If anyone ever deserved a golden buzzer- it was them." Pointing out the show's pattern, another said, "Too many golden buzzers go to singers. This act deserved one."

With growing confidence in the pair's talent, a netizen even predicted, "This duo is gonna be the season 20 grand winner." And one of the most heartfelt reactions was when a viewer backed Vergara’s praises and said, "I agree with Sofia saying that this is one of the best aerialist acts I've seen as they were doing moves that seemed almost impossible but that made it look so easy & not only that but the chemistry the pair have for each other is beautiful. I was honestly shocked they didn't get a Golden Buzzer as they were exceptional."