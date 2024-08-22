'AGT' Season 19 semi-final line-up: America votes as surprising acts storm into next round

The acrobatic team AIRFOOTWORKS secured a spot in the 'AGT' Season 19 Finals when Howie Mandel selected them as his Golden Buzzer act

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The 'America's Got Talent' is in full swing, and these amazing acts are giving it their all to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance and earn your votes. With eleven incredible acts gracing the famous stage and only four guaranteed to advance, the second round of the Quarterfinals was an electrifying spectacle.

Once again, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell weighed in on the larger-than-life Acts, and viewers of 'AGT' were urged to vote for the most outstanding Acts of the evening. Check out this week’s 'AGT' results to see which acts are advancing to the Semifinals.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson made it to the semi-finals (Instagram/@alexsampson)

After 'AGT's Wednesday, August 21 Live Results program, host Terry Crews revealed that Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, and Young Min won America's Vote and secured their spots in the next round.

Korean magician Young Min secured his spot in the Semifinals with a mesmerizing vanishing act that captivated the Judges from start to finish. With his captivating rendition of his song 'Pretty Baby,' Canadian singer Alex Sampson won over hearts and left the Judges in awe of his star power. Sky Element's impressive drone performance of "Firework" by Katy Perry captured the attention of the whole crowd and propelled them to the competition's next round.

'AGT' Season 19 team Sky Elements made it into the semi-finals (@nbc)

Who got 'AGT' Season 19's first Live Show Golden Buzzer?

Meanwhile, Howie and Simon clashed over the Live Golden Buzzer, which would have sent acrobatic dance team AIRFOOTWORKS to the playoffs.

Simon Cowell steals Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer for 'AGT' Season 19 dance group AIRFOOTWORKS (@nbc)

When will 'AGT' Season 19 Semi Finals air?

Yes, these Acts will move on to the Semifinals, which will be broadcast on NBC on Tuesday, September 10. Then, in an attempt to win the $1 million big prize, the Top 12 Acts will fight for the distinction of making it to the exclusive Final. You won't want to miss the competition's conclusion since the stakes are quite high.

'AGT' Season 19 semi-finals to begin from September 10 (@nbc)

Who got eliminated in 'AGT' Season 19 Quarter Finals Week 2?

Acts that failed to receive enough votes to move on to the Semifinal include:

Ashlee Montague

Bboy Samuka

Biko's Biko's

Brooke Bailey

Legión

NiNi

Schumacher

Simon Cowell buzzes Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer winner Schumacher in 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show (@nbc)

