Sofia Vergara once revealed the weird item she wanted to take from 'Modern Family' set: "A very horrible..."

'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara has disclosed the unique item she would steal from the sets of the ABC sitcom.

Sofia Vergara wouldn't mind stealing an object from the set of 'Modern Family' and keeping it as a souvenir! While appearing in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Vergara revealed the unexpected item that she planned to take away from the set of the ABC television series to help her cherish the great memories. During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked Vergara, "Is there anything on the set that you have had your eye on or something as a keepsake or souvenir that you want to take when the show is really over?" to which she replied, "Umm, I mean it's been 10 years I guess you have to take something when you’ve been in such a successful show though…Most of my scenes are in the kitchen and I’m always standing next to a very horrible vase that is on the kitchen counter. I think I’m going to grab that!”'

During the same interview, the Colombian-American actress talked about the end of the beloved show, 'Modern Family' created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Kimmel went on to ask Vergara, "Is this really going to be the final season of Modern Family?" In her response, Vergara explained, "I don’t want it to be [the final season]! I want it to be like 'Law & Order or CSI: Miami'…going on and on and on. But it’s been 10 years and the wear and tear on that set…is not that great. It's such a great job. It's such a pleasure to work with Ed O'Neill and the rest of the cast. I'm really gonna miss them.“

Soon after, Kimmel questioned Vergara, "Has anyone grabbed you and said, 'Listen we can't end we at least need to do a separate spin-off show with the two of you and some other people.'" Vergara replied to Kimmel's big question with a 'No.' After hearing Vergara's answer, a disappointed Kimmel quipped, "Hey, nobody is thinking around here. I'm suggesting it right now." Adoring Vergara, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Please Tell Me There’s A Sofia Vergara Spin-Off After Modern Family Ends." Another one said, "Beautiful, elegant, smart goddess that doesn't take herself too seriously. I really love this woman." Calling her the 'funniest,' one commented, "The funniest woman in Entertainment! She’s extremely funny and drop-dead gorgeous. Ah, this woman."

In the past, the makers of the show came up with the idea of a 'Modern Family' sequel series that would have revolved around the lives of Mitch Pritchett (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cameron Pritchett (essayed by Eric Stonestreet) and their daughter Lily (portrayed by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) as they headed to Missouri for Cameron to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a college football coach. However, things didn't work out.