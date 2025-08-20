They may be kids, but this ‘AGT’ dance duo brought all the attitude — and even taught Heidi Klum some moves

With a passion for dancing, Elin & Noah took over the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ as well as the judges’ hearts.

Nick Cannon was seen getting candid with the sweetest but the wildest duo on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Elin & Noah. The dance duo hit the stage back in Season 10, according to Fandom. Looking at the two little performers, Howard Stern instantly stated, “You guys look great, you really do,” as he asked their names. Having a bright smile on their faces, Elin & Noah mentioned that they were 7 and 8, respectively.

At the beginning of their act, the two little ones stood at the center, having the attitude of a gangsta rapper on their faces. To everyone’s surprise, as soon as the music began to play, they started thumping their feet on the ground, showcasing their dance moves. As Elin bent over, Noah was seen jumping over her, also doing a handstand. They both danced in sync as they clapped with their hands up in the air. With crossed legs, they showcased their energy as they had great hand gestures. Switching their positions, the two contestants gave a tough challenge to the adults, as they shook their heads in power.

Both Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were seen enjoying Elin & Noah as they shook their heads in excitement. With their moves, they embraced each person in the audition theatre of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Cannon was also seen trying to copy them from backstage. With both of them doing handstands, Elin & Noah concluded their act. Hearing the audience scream, both the kids were stunned. Meanwhile, Stern asked them, “That’s a pretty good reaction, right?” The sweet faces of Elin & Noah described exactly how they were feeling. With wide eyes and a smile, they were at the top of the world. “You get that kind of reaction wherever you go?” Stern asked, to which both the kids nodded, responding with a yes.

Mel B explained that she has a seven-year-old daughter, also stating that she “can’t move like that.” Telling the crowd about her kids, Klum explained, “I know they are watching right now and they love you guys because they love to dance.” She also called the act “adorable,” adding that she could not take her eyes off their faces. “You, young lady, are a superstar,” Mandel stated. Klum and Mel B were the first ones to give Elin & Noah their yeses. Joining them were both the judges, who enthusiastically gave the dancing act their four yeses.

Nick Cannon, Elin Helton, and Noah Evans on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Kids Got Talent)

However, that was not it. The kids had won the heart of Cannon. The longtime host was seen stepping on the stage, asking Elin & Noah to teach him some dancing moves. “Hit the track,” the host asked, as they all started to flaunt some moves on stage, together. Moving sideways, the three then made an exit from the stage. According to Fandom, Elin Helton and Noah Evans were residents of Nashville, Tennessee. During their audition, they grooved together to MC Hammer's ‘U Can't Touch This.’ Unfortunately, the two were eliminated in the Judge Cuts. In this round, Elin & Noah performed on Tag Team's ‘Whoomp! (There It Is).’