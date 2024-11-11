Meri Brown needs a reality check as 'Sister Wives' star hints at startling reconciliation

Meri Brown and Kody Brown were married from 1990 until 2014 before their divorce

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Even though Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are no longer Meri Brown's sister wives, they were prepared to stand by her following her breakup with Kody Brown. “I was kind of surprised,” Janelle stated on the November 10 episode of 'Sister Wives' after Meri informed her that she was formally leaving Kody and relocating to Utah.

"I’m like, ‘Wow.’ And then I thought, ‘It’s about damn time.'" Meri is "loyal to a fault," so Janelle, who declared her separation from Kody in December 2022, told the cameras she wasn't sure she would ever put herself first.

“I think she—it’s kind of that dog that keeps coming back because they’re loyal—not to say Meri is a dog, but I think she just has that kind of loyalty,” Janelle revealed. “And I think finally she just reached her end.”

Meri Brown announces separation from Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' Season 19 (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown was stuck by the hip with Robyn Brown

'Sister Wives' co-star Meri's disconnection from the family is being revealed by Janelle. Following her son's departure from home, Meri became an empty nester, further separating her from the family, according to the reality TV personality.

On the 'Reality Life with Kate Casey' podcast, which aired on November 5, 2024, Janelle was questioned about Meri's disconnection from the rest of the family. From the beginning, Janelle noted that Meri was always quite aloof.

She did point out, though, that Meri and Robyn Brown, Kody's only remaining wife, had always been close. Janelle also mentioned that Meri was an empty nester before the others, meaning that she had time to pursue activities outside the family once the latter's son Leon Brown moved out.

"I mean, she and Kody had been estranged for many, many years," Janelle added, sharing her thoughts on Meri's relationship with her ex-husband Kody.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 stars Meri Brown and Robyn Brown (TLC)

Meri Brown sounds delusional about her split from 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown

Did Meri forget that Kody and Robyn informed her she wouldn't inherit any of Christine's property since Robyn had more children? It's interesting that Janelle is striving to watch out for Meri, but Robyn does not.

Of course, Meri enjoys going against Janelle and Christine's wishes. It's strange that Meri still doesn't recognize that Kody moved away from her long ago.

Meri must comprehend Kody abandoned her a decade ago. It's been finished. Over. We saw it.

The family witnessed it. She still has rose-colored spectacles on. Before this show does truly end, we'd want to watch Meri tell Kody off.

He abused all three of these wives and treated the majority of his children like crap.

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Kody Brown (Instagram/therealmeribrown, YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown seems to want to get back with Kody Brown

Would anybody be surprised if Meri returned to Kody? Why does it appear like Meri is still in denial and wants Kody back?

Meri needs to let go of Kody. Allow herself to truly let go. So she is able to move forward. Despite our efforts to like Meri, we are not there yet. We've never seen somebody fight denial like Meri. Meri is such a Kody loyalist.

Meri, we want to root for you, but lady, wake up and smell the coffee. We wouldn't be shocked if Kody shoved money inside a mattress at Robyn's house to hide from you, Christine, and Janelle.

Meri sounds brainwashed.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown and her ex Kody Brown (TLC/Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

