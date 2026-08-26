Is Café Notte still open? Everything that happened in 'Kitchen Nightmares' Season 3 episode 7

Ramsay's visit changed Café Notte's kitchen leadership, menu and the family dynamic behind the business.

Season 3, episode 7 of 'Kitchen Nightmares' takes Gordon Ramsay to Café Notte, an Italian restaurant in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, where falling sales are tied to behind-the-scenes problems. Debbie Santucci handles the dining room and finances, while her husband, Jerry Santucci, runs the kitchen. Jerry and Debbie’s son, David Mielnicki, often clashed over issues in the kitchen, which has affected the service and their relationship. After watching a difficult service and criticizing the food, Ramsay asks Jerry and David to discuss what needs to change.

Jerry, a carpenter who stepped into the kitchen after the COVID-19 shutdown, agrees to step back when David asks him to. The two tell each other they love one another, making the family conflict part of Ramsay's intervention. Ramsay also gives Café Notte a redesigned dining room, new kitchen equipment, a smaller menu, and a supplier connection. The episode ends with the family committed to applying those changes.

David Mielnicki, Debbie Santucci, and Jerry Santucci pose inside Café Notte following its 'Kitchen Nightmares' makeover (Image Source: Instagram | @cafenottepgh)

Yes, Café Notte remains open in Emsworth after Ramsay’s visit. In an interview with TV Insider, the family said Chef Jennifer now runs the kitchen and has been at the restaurant for about a year. Jerry confirmed that he had stepped away from the kitchen, saying, "Well, what we did was, actually, the three of us interviewed chefs, and I stepped out." David has taken on more responsibility, while Jerry no longer works there daily.

The restaurant has retained about 40% of Ramsay's redesigned menu, including the Chicken Milanese introduced during the makeover. Chef Jennifer changes some dishes with the seasons and continues to use fresh ingredients from local vendors and farmers' markets. The restaurant has also restored requested customer favorites, including its meatballs, banana peppers, and lobster bisque. Other items were removed when they became too costly or required too much preparation.

After the restaurant's July 2025 relaunch, the menu had been condensed to make service more efficient in its small kitchen. At the time, the family was buying seasonal produce from Wexford Farms and Our Neighborhood Farmstead, while Jerry said the changes had brought in new customers. The restaurant also kept its Route 65 sign, fireplace, and fiber-optic ceiling while updating much of the dining space. Those features remain part of Café Notte’s current setup.

David answered, "Oh, immensely," when TV Insider asked whether Ramsay's intervention improved their relationship. Jerry agreed, "Immensely." He believes the conversation required someone from outside the family, while David described it as an acknowledgment that he was ready to take greater responsibility.

A still of Gordon Ramsay from 'Being Gordon Ramsay' (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Debbie said the two now listen to each other more and are less likely to react immediately, although they still bicker at times. Jerry explained why the new arrangement has worked: "So with me not being here and David taking it over, it's a lot easier to be a father than a boss," he said. New episodes of 'Kitchen Nightmares' stream every Tuesday at 8/7c on Fox.