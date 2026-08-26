MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Café Notte still open? Everything that happened in 'Kitchen Nightmares' Season 3 episode 7

Ramsay's visit changed Café Notte's kitchen leadership, menu and the family dynamic behind the business.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) The exterior of Café Notte in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, and (R) Gordon Ramsay hugs Debbie Santucci during his visit to the restaurant (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cafenottepgh)
(L) The exterior of Café Notte in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, and (R) Gordon Ramsay hugs Debbie Santucci during his visit to the restaurant (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cafenottepgh)

Season 3, episode 7 of 'Kitchen Nightmares' takes Gordon Ramsay to Café Notte, an Italian restaurant in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, where falling sales are tied to behind-the-scenes problems. Debbie Santucci handles the dining room and finances, while her husband, Jerry Santucci, runs the kitchen. Jerry and Debbie’s son, David Mielnicki, often clashed over issues in the kitchen, which has affected the service and their relationship. After watching a difficult service and criticizing the food, Ramsay asks Jerry and David to discuss what needs to change.

Jerry, a carpenter who stepped into the kitchen after the COVID-19 shutdown, agrees to step back when David asks him to. The two tell each other they love one another, making the family conflict part of Ramsay's intervention. Ramsay also gives Café Notte a redesigned dining room, new kitchen equipment, a smaller menu, and a supplier connection. The episode ends with the family committed to applying those changes.

David Mielnicki, Debbie Santucci and Jerry Santucci pose inside Café Notte following its 'Kitchen Nightmares' makeover (Image Source: Instagram | @cafenottepgh)
David Mielnicki, Debbie Santucci, and Jerry Santucci pose inside Café Notte following its 'Kitchen Nightmares' makeover (Image Source: Instagram | @cafenottepgh)

Yes, Café Notte remains open in Emsworth after Ramsay’s visit. In an interview with TV Insider, the family said Chef Jennifer now runs the kitchen and has been at the restaurant for about a year. Jerry confirmed that he had stepped away from the kitchen, saying, "Well, what we did was, actually, the three of us interviewed chefs, and I stepped out." David has taken on more responsibility, while Jerry no longer works there daily.

The restaurant has retained about 40% of Ramsay's redesigned menu, including the Chicken Milanese introduced during the makeover. Chef Jennifer changes some dishes with the seasons and continues to use fresh ingredients from local vendors and farmers' markets. The restaurant has also restored requested customer favorites, including its meatballs, banana peppers, and lobster bisque. Other items were removed when they became too costly or required too much preparation.

After the restaurant's July 2025 relaunch, the menu had been condensed to make service more efficient in its small kitchen. At the time, the family was buying seasonal produce from Wexford Farms and Our Neighborhood Farmstead, while Jerry said the changes had brought in new customers. The restaurant also kept its Route 65 sign, fireplace, and fiber-optic ceiling while updating much of the dining space. Those features remain part of Café Notte’s current setup.

David answered, "Oh, immensely," when TV Insider asked whether Ramsay's intervention improved their relationship. Jerry agreed, "Immensely." He believes the conversation required someone from outside the family, while David described it as an acknowledgment that he was ready to take greater responsibility. 

Gordon Ramsay speaks about his struggles in 'Being Gordon Ramsay' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still of Gordon Ramsay from 'Being Gordon Ramsay' (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Debbie said the two now listen to each other more and are less likely to react immediately, although they still bicker at times. Jerry explained why the new arrangement has worked: "So with me not being here and David taking it over, it's a lot easier to be a father than a boss," he said. New episodes of 'Kitchen Nightmares' stream every Tuesday at 8/7c on Fox

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘AGT’ Season 21 Quarterfinals deliver major surprise as Mel B's Golden Buzzer changes everything
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ Season 21 Quarterfinals deliver major surprise as Mel B's Golden Buzzer changes everything

Mel B’s Golden Buzzer sent a teen performer to the 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 finals
12 hours ago
‘DWTS’ and ‘RJ Decker’ set for surprising crossover with pro cameos no one saw coming
THE BACHELOR (2002)

‘DWTS’ and ‘RJ Decker’ set for surprising crossover with pro cameos no one saw coming

'DWTS' pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy will appear on 'RJ Decker' for a crossover event with 'The Bachelor' alum
13 hours ago
‘AGT’ pays moving tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton after her death at 80
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ pays moving tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton after her death at 80

The NBC show honored Dolly Parton during its latest quarterfinals episode in a tribute card
15 hours ago
Why Simon Cowell’s missing from ‘AGT’ live shows and what’s really going on
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Why Simon Cowell’s missing from ‘AGT’ live shows and what’s really going on

The long-time judge will miss a few weeks of the current ‘AGT’ Season 21 phase due to a health issue.
1 day ago
What did Max’s father do? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 family crisis explained
BELOW DECK (2013)

What did Max’s father do? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 family crisis explained

After learning about the dangerous situation his father was in, Max got emotional and shared everything with Captain Sandy.
1 day ago
Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Semifinal results revealed
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Semifinal results revealed

Allen Genkin, Selena Hamilton, Adele Zaikman, and AJ Pritchard were paired with ‘DWTS’ pro dancers in the latest episode
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ fan-favorite pro returning for Season 35 after 5-year hiatus
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ fan-favorite pro returning for Season 35 after 5-year hiatus

A beloved 'Dancing with the Stars' professional is making a long-awaited return to the ballroom, five years after stepping away from the competition.
2 days ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 Cast Reveal Date: When and where to watch ABC’s huge announcement
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 Cast Reveal Date: When and where to watch ABC’s huge announcement

Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, and Guillermo Rodriguez are set to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35
2 days ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7 gets messy as Dee faces a tough nomination decision
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7 gets messy as Dee faces a tough nomination decision

After the current HOH chose three nominees, one of them confronted her for nominating her.
2 days ago
Kamu Kirk addresses his controversial tea party in ‘Big Brother 28’: ‘It was strategic...’
BIG BROTHER

Kamu Kirk addresses his controversial tea party in ‘Big Brother 28’: ‘It was strategic...’

Kamu reflects on his views about the tea party incident and other controversial moments in his eviction interview
4 days ago