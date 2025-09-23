Steve Martin abruptly cancels comedy shows with Martin Short, and the reason totally checks out

Steve Martin is currently on the 'Dukes of Funnytown!' comedy tour with his co-star Martin Short

Steve Martin has canceled his Virginia shows, and the reason is quite concerning. The actor, who is on a comedy gig titled 'Dukes of Funnytown! Tour!' with his 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short, abruptly announced the cancellation in an Instagram Short. Notably, Martin revealed he is pulling two of his much-anticipated shows and promised to make a comeback. Additionally, the comedian also revealed the real reason behind the canceled performances, and we can totally understand it.

In a Friday, September 19, Instagram post, Martin announced the cancellation of the shows, writing, "Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can't possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances," as per The Hollywood Reporter. He later shared a photo of a positive COVID test, joking, "Hey! No Flu!"

Martin's website also confirmed the news, stating, "Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers." Fans flooded his Instagram with supportive and heartfelt comments, as one wrote, "Get well soon. Snuggle that dog. And there’s no way I’m cancelling Hulu in the middle of omitb season." Another added, "Please come back when you feel better. Ive wanted to see you in person for over 40 years." A fan noted, "So sorry that you are under the weather and recover quickly!"

Back in February, Martin reportedly revealed that Short had contracted Covid after attending 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special.' He wrote on Instagram, "Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why. The SNL 50th Covid curse is real." Allegedly, the abrupt cancellation has forced the duo to cancel shows in Knoxville and Durham, later rescheduling them for October 17–18. Martin's next tour stop is set for Saturday, October 4, in Hollywood, Florida, with the tour continuing through next year and wrapping on April 26, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.