Ezra Sosa drops a mystery ‘DWTS’ hint in cryptic video, and fans are convinced it’s a major celeb reveal

"I think the next one's got to be an athlete or actress to switch things up," one 'DWTS' fan said.

'Dancing With The Stars' pro Ezra Sosa is spilling some secrets about the upcoming season of the popular ABC dance competition! Nearly a week ago, Sosa took to his Instagram page and shared a funny video filmed at BBC Studios, which produces the dance show 'DWTS.' In the video uploaded, a 'DWTS' team member can be seen whispering something into Sosa's ear. Soon after, Sosa appeared shocked by the piece of news that was told to him. "It was a very productive meeting. doing you all justice! #dwts," Sosa wrote in the caption of the post. Along with this, Sosa added a different on-screen caption for the video that read, "BBC spilling the next big DWTS reveal.”

Soon after, fans of the show rushed to Reddit to share their theories on Sosa's latest Instagram video. Some users felt that the makers of the show hinted at another celebrity contestant for 'DWTS' Season 34. One social media user penned, "I think the next one's got to be an athlete or Actress to switch things up." Followed by a second internet user, who wrote, "Maybe it's someone that has a past with the Bachelor series or ABC." Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by saying, "I think they'll wait to see if someone from Paradise becomes popular before making a Bachelor Nation pick."

On the other hand, other users focused on the word 'Justice' that Sosa inserted in the caption of the post. A user quipped, "I think with his caption and JUSTICE being capitalized… maybe Victoria Justice?!" Another user went on to say, "If it is her, that would be the second person the game here on the thread has predicted. She is on a season." One user mentioned that 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum Todd Chrisley could be the one joining 'DWTS' and shared, "Justice—maybe Todd Chrisley, who just got pardoned?"

Few users noted that Sosa had no clue about the next contestant, and he was just playing around. One user commented, "Tbh I’m not assuming Ezra knows. Emma and Alan were just sent out for PR the other week, too. They’re probably just sending random pros out to get excitement going for the reveals." Another user said, "Yeah, I’m actually assuming he doesn’t. He said he didn’t know it was Alix until after the reveal, I’m pretty sure, lmao."

Another fan theory stated that Sosa's big secret could be about a mix-up in the judges' panel. One user quipped, "I have noticed her being quiet, but I think it would be weird to have a 3-male panel. Don’t get me wrong, I want mark as a judge, but I think a female perspective is needed. Now, if they get Sharna in there, BET." Another user remarked, "If CAI takes a step back, I think they should replace her with a female judge. Sharna has experience judging DWTS in Australia, so she would be my pick. If they add a fourth judge or when Bruno steps back, I could see Mark being added."

Inaba has been serving as a judge on 'Dancing With The Stars' since its 2005 premiere. During the first season of the show, Inaba was seen on the judges' table alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. While appearing on an episode of 'Good Morning America,' Inaba reflected on her 'DWTS' experience by saying, "I've been on the panel since day one with Bruno, and then we've seen people come and go, and it's just great."