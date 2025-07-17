‘DWTS’ pro drops name of dream celeb partner for Season 34 — fans say it would break the internet

Ezra Sosa has revealed the name of the celebrity he wants to pair with for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. Sosa made his debut in Season 33, but his journey was short-lived, as he and his partner, Anna Delvey, were the first eliminated. However, it looks like Sosa has high hopes for the upcoming season, as he recently shared who he wants to pair with, and we cannot wait to see the duo spread magic on our TV screens.

Sosa expressed his enthusiasm for the show and revealed that he wants to pair with media personality Trisha Paytas on 'Dancing With the Stars." Sosa told Us Weekly, "I would love to have Trisha Paytas on the show. I just did her podcast. We get along really well. She's iconic." He added that she "has some dance ability," sharing, "We did a little TikTok dance, so I saw how she dances a little bit, but I hope she gets to do it someday." Paytas recently completed her 30-city The Eras of Trish tour across North America, featuring music, surprise guests, and what she teased as Broadway’s first live mukbang, according to Parade.

Fans quickly took to the comments of the TikTok video to show their support for the potential pairing. A fan commented, "I would watch only and if only Trisha Paytas was on," while another added, "We can't wait for this manifestation!!!!" A fan remarked, "PLEAASSEEEEE I WOULD LOVE THIS." ANother remarked, "Trisha would be the only reason I would ever watch the show." Meanwhile, a fan remarked, "Omg, I love this! I hope Trisha gets cast after she has her baby!!"

While ABC hasn't revealed the full 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast yet, a few celebrities have already been confirmed. At Disney Entertainment Television’s Get Real event on Tuesday, April 22, Robert Irwin was announced as a contestant. Speaking on his motivation, he said, "I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season… I said, 'One day, that's going to be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this," per Good Housekeeping.

Meanwhile, social media star Alix Earle also confirmed her participation on 'Good Morning America,' telling Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, "I danced when I was little until my sophomore year of high school… I would like to say I have some rhythm, but I’ve never done ballroom dancing or dancing with a partner before. So, that’s going to be a whole new venture for me."

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, July 1, it was revealed that 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will be joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. The casting news was shared during the Hulu show's Season 2 reunion and later confirmed on Instagram with a playful caption, writing, "The Mormon, the merrier! Welcome to #DWTS, @jenniferlaffleck and @whitleavitt. Don’t miss the new season coming Tuesdays this fall on @abc and @disneyplus! Next day on @hulu.”