Anna Delvey exited ‘DWTS’ with a brutal one-word response — and fans called it embarrassing

"How rude and ungrateful. Hope no one else puts her on TV," one 'DWTS' viewer wrote.

'Dancing With the Stars' fans were taken aback after hearing Anna Delvey's surprising savage remark following her elimination from the ABC dance competition. The 34-year-old was one of the very first contestants who got eliminated during 'DWTS' Season 33 alongside 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress Tori Spelling. As per the Daily Mail, at the end of the episode, co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey, "What are you going to take away from this competition?" In her response, Delvey went on to say, "Nothing," before giggling; meanwhile, her dance partner Ezra Sosa frowned.

Soon afterward, Hough jokingly remarked, "There you have it. Absolutely nothing." On the other hand, Hough's fellow host Alfonso Ribeiro playfully teased Delvey by saying, "You had fun. Stop it. Stop it." When we talked about Spelling, she had a completely different answer to the same question. Despite getting voted off in week two, Spelling described her whole experience on 'DWTS' as 'unbelievable.'

Once the clip dropped, the viewers couldn't stop themselves from sharing their honest thoughts on Delvey's shocking comment. One social media user penned, "She is so ungrateful. DWTS didn't even have to allow this criminal on the show. At least I'm glad she wasn't able to steal from anybody on the show. Good riddance." Another user chimed in, "How rude and ungrateful. Hope no one else puts her on TV." Followed by a third user who quipped, "She should never have been invited to be on it! It’s becoming a joke show." A user commented, "She shouldn't have been there from the beginning. What the hell? She is a criminal. What were they thinking?" Another netizen stated, "I don’t care how closed off she was when the cameras were rolling, but saying “Nothing” was ignorant, ungrateful, and embarrassing. Folks have to be careful of how they represent themselves."

Delvey and her partner, Sosa, were eliminated in the September 24 episode. At that point, Delvey and Sosa bagged a score of 17/30 after delivering a dance performance set to "Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall. In the episode, Delvey and Sosa were not the duo with the lowest scores, but the two got eliminated after the fan votes were taken into account. During the same episode, Spelling and her pro, Pasha Pashkov, were also sent home.

During an episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Delvey addressed her 'Nothing' comment, which caused a stir online. Speaking of her time on 'DWTS,' Delvey shared, “You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it, and then I still was rejected. And I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless. The advice did not pay off for me, even though I tried to follow it." According to Entertainment Weekly, Delvey shed light on the backlash she faced on social media due to her remark and explained, “I know people were trying to interpret my answer in different ways, but no, not really. I really did not take away much from this experience.”

Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, shot to fame as the fake German heiress who scammed New York’s elite by posing as a wealthy socialite. Her elaborate cons and eventual arrest made global headlines and inspired the hit Netflix series 'Inventing Anna.' Delvey got arrested in 2017 for multiple counts of fraud and grand larceny, and after serving time, she was released from prison in 2021.