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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 6: Late-night slumber party gets hijacked by Ariana’s big surprise

While islanders thought it was a regular slumber party, the surprise by Ariana Madix shook both the male and female islanders in the villa.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 6 featuring the Slumber Party (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 6 featuring the Slumber Party (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Previously, fans witnessed the first recoupling and the first dumping on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8, which sent Sean home. After that, the newly formed couples were: Kenzie-Corbin, Melanie-Sincere, Trinity-Bryce, Aniya-KC, Beatriz-Gabriel, and Kayda-Zach. All the couples spent one-on-one time together and learned more about each other. The next day, the islanders enjoyed the slumber party, which Ariana Madix later joined. For the party, all the islanders were given white outfits. There was a particular reason for choosing that color. They all had a massive bed with white sheets as well. “Love Island’s going big this year. We’ve had big doors, big twists, and now a very very big bed. So Islanders, you’ve been sharing beds and cuddling up and getting very very comfortable,” announced Ariana. She asked the female islanders whether they could find their partners without “seeing” them.

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring Aniya during the Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring Aniya during the Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)

Ariana announced, “A sleepover is never complete without a fun game.” She added that boys would be locked up at the headboard while girls would be blindfolded and would be given their assigned colors. “Once those blindfolds go on, you’ll have to rely on touch, chemistry, and instincts as you make your way around the boys…feeling your own way to find your man,” she added. With each girl assigned a specific color, by the end of the activity, they would be able to witness where each of them have been. Additionally, after girls find their respective partner, they would be locking themselves in handcuffs with them. 

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring the show host Ariana Madix during Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring the show host Ariana Madix during Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)

As the girls made their way around using their assigned colors, male islanders were shocked. However, it was not the only twist. Soon, Ariana secretly welcomed a new bombshell, Sol. Since female islanders had blindfolds on, they could not see the new arrival, but male islanders were shocked to see her. Ariana looked at the boys and signaled them not to make any noise about the bombshell arrivals. Bombshell Sol was given a red color, which was not assigned to any other female islanders. After kissing male islanders, Sol opened up in a confessional, “The most standout people for me was Corbin, KC, and Sincere. I feel like Sincere was giving me those eyes.” Soon, another bombshell, Jen entered the villa. After kissing the male islanders, the bombshells left quietly.

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring Zach during the Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 6 featuring Zach during the Slumber Party (Image Source: @Peacock)

After all the female islanders found their partner, Ariana told them to remove their blindfolds and talked about the colors spread on male islanders. Soon, girls saw the red color and noted that none of them had used that color during the activity. “I f**king knew it,” noted Beatriz, hinting at a possible bombshell arrival. After that, Ariana officially welcomed Jen and Sol. To everyone’s surprise, she also welcomed a male bombshell, Caleb, to the villa. Seeing him, Kenzie confessed to the cameras, “He’s my type.” Ariana told Caleb to “have some fun” and told him he could kiss the female islanders. It did not sit well with the male islanders. Ariana told everyone that the “paint may wash off” but she had a feeling that it was only the beginning of the mess that’s about to happen. With tension rising among OG islanders, Ariana left with a promise to return soon. 

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