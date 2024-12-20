Dorit Kemsley slams ‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke’s drinking habits in heated Instagram comment

Dorit Kemsley has previously also called out Sutton Stracke's alcoholism on Bravo

On an Instagram fan account for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', one commenter chimed in about the behavior of Sutton Stracke, suggesting that, because of her drinking, Sutton's actions often "change on a dime." The fan bluntly said, "Sutton's behavior changes on a dime because she's a drunk." Not one to ever mince words, Dorit Kemsley took to the comments section of the fan's post to provide a brief yet revealing reaction. She commented "#facts" agreeing with the fan's statement and further fueling the ongoing conversation about Sutton's drinking habits.

This isn't the first time that Sutton's behavior has been called into question by other housewives. Indeed, through the years, a number of her co-stars have mentioned her drinking on group outings and how, after having a few drinks, her demeanor seems to shift. Take for instance in the seasons past, both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna commented how Sutton gets emotional or a little unpredictable when she has been drinking. The whole "changing on a dime" thing has been the go-to theme for this season, and viewers along with fellow housewives have been trying to keep track of these changes in her whenever booze is involved.

Dorit Kemsley calls out Sutton Stracke's drinking habits (Instagram/@therealhousewivesofbh)



Sutton Stracke denies that her ‘medical emergency’ was due to alcoholism

Sutton Stracke has spoken about the rumors behind her medical emergency at the reunion taping. There is a rumor that she got hospitalized because of alcohol withdrawal. Sutton immediately denied all such rumors, calling them a "false narrative." She explicitly said that she had not consumed alcohol on the day on which she was taken into the hospital, which makes one thing crystal clear: there was nothing related to alcohol pertaining to her medical condition.



There were even rumors that Sutton's collapse might have had something to do with being scared by her friend and co-star, Kathy Hilton. She denied that too. She explained that Kathy was very worried about her health and had even checked up on her after she left the emergency room.

Sutton Stracke talks about her alcoholism (YouTube/@bravo)



Sutton Stracke calls Kyle Richards ‘reckless’ for making a comment on her drinking habit

Sutton Stracke confronted Kyle Richards over some comments Kyle made about her drinking, when Kyle had insinuated that Sutton had a drinking problem, though she didn't say it outright. The insinuations upset Sutton, who called Kyle's comments "reckless." Sutton accused Kyle of subtly planting ideas in people's minds about her behavior, claiming that Kyle was manipulative in having people doubt her without actually making an accusation. She explained that the words Kyle said were dangerous because they insinuated something was wrong with her, even though she may not have outright said it. Sutton expressed that Kyle should be more responsible with her words.