Phaedra Parks drops major truth bomb about 'RHOA' and 'Married to Medicine' at Bravo Fan Fest

Phaedra Parks, who rejoined the 'RHOA' cast for Season 16, also starred in Season 10 of 'Married to Medicine'

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks is spilling the tea! While having a conversation with her fellow co-stars at Bravo Fan Fest, which took place on Saturday, November 23, in Miami, Phaedra shared her thoughts on 'Married to Medicine' and 'RHOA'.

Phaedra started by saying, "Housewives really like to have fun and I'm not saying doctors don't but I think it's a different type of fun. What might be fun to a housewife? Oh, ok sorry about that. So I said that it's totally different because they are doctors and housewives, we are different breed."

"Most housewives are very feisty and fun and they are very confident, I'm not saying that doctors aren't it's just that different type of Je ne sais quoi. Great women but it's night and day. I like better housewives," she added.

Phaedra Parks said she prefers 'RHOA' over 'Married to Medicine' during Bravo Fan Fest (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

Phaedra Parks returns to 'RHOA' after a six-year hiatus

Phaedra Parks is ready to return to 'RHOA' after a six-year hiatus. In July, she announced her return to Bravo's program through an Instagram post. "You called, I answered," she wrote alongside a snap of her posing with a peach.

In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Phaedra revealed that she had no interest in joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' once again. "I've made it very clear, that's not what I want to do," she said at that time.

The Bravo star further stated, "No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay? I don't want to pick up a peach. If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie."

Phaedra Parks will be part of 'RHOA' Season 16 (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

Was Phaedra Parks fired from 'RHOA'?

For those of you who are unaware, Phaedra Parks first featured in 'RHOA' during Season 3. Then, she decided to quit the Bravo show during Season 9 following a messy fallout with Kandi Burruss.

In May 2017, it was confirmed that Phaedra won't be returning for the tenth season of the show. She was apparently fired from the show because she spread serious rumors about her co-star, Kandi, involving sexual assault. Interestingly, while Phaedra has decided to rejoin 'RHOA', Kandi chose to bow out after 14 seasons.

Phaedra Parks initially joined 'RHOA' during Season 3 (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

Who stars in 'RHOA' Season 16?

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 has a star-studded cast. The housewives set to return for the show's upcoming season include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Brittany Eady, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Along with them, Cynthia Bailey will also be seen as a friend in the show.

As of this moment, the release date for 'RHOA' Season 16 has not been revealed by the network. The show's forthcoming season is set to premiere sometime in 2025.