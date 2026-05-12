‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 Recap: Barbie Pascual’s arrival adds fresh, Daisy and Ellie clash

While Barbie joins the crew, tensions spark among a few female cast members, and Ben ends things with Jenna after seeing the text she had sent Eddy.

The latest ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15, titled ‘It’s Not About the Shrimp,’ featured Ellie and Daisy’s disagreement over shrimp cocktail. Ellie told the latter to “calm down,” which escalated the situation. “Ellie, you just grabbed shrimp out of my hand,” Daisy said. However, in Ellie’s defense, she said that Daisy was “struggling” to put the shrimp on the “side” of the cup. Daisy left. As she was leaving, she told Alesia that if Ellie were to keep such behavior, she would be fired next. On the other hand, Ellie went to Ben and told him that Daisy “just attacked” her. Later in his private confessional, Ben shared, “Attack is a very large word. I didn’t know anyone was capable of verbally attacking people, other than Ellie.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Ellie Dubaich (Image Source: @Bravo)

A few of the crew members, including Joao, questioned Ellie’s behavior. He noted that Daisy was “not struggling.” The latest episode further featured Stew Barbie Pascual’s return. Fans might remember her from Below Deck Season 11. For that, Captain Jason sent Eddy to pick her up from the dock. Ellie told Ben that Barbie was a “good friend” of hers. She added that she would have her back and that she was “a ride or die” for her. Witnessing that, Jenna noted it was “not a good sign.” She had a conversation with Betul, “We’re getting our stew today, and I’m scared she’s not going to respect me for being her superior.” After onboarding, Barbie shared in her private confessional, “I’m back. Last season, technically, I quit.” However, after self-reflection, she learned to “think” before speaking.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Betul Yazici (Image Source: @Bravo)

Later, Barbie asked Jenna about romantic connections on board. In response, Jenna shared the details. Fellow crew member Ben was wondering about Jenna and Joao’s intimate hot-tub session and was trying to figure it out. Jenna told him that nothing had happened. But later, when he went to see Ellie, she told him it looked bad. Ben asked her to be “more careful” with her words. The next morning, the captain asked Betul to help him dock the boat. At first, she got nervous, but Eddy helped her overcome the nervousness. She confessed to the cameras that whenever she gets nervous, she struggles with “talking.” “I’m feeling nervous. And when I get nervous, I am struggling with talking. And at the same time if I’m nervous and struggling with talking in English. Trouble! Trouble! Double trouble,” confessed Betul. After successfully docking, the Captain complimented her on a “very well done” job.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Jenna Woudberg and Chef Ben (Image Source: @Bravo)

Barbie told Ellie that Jenna gave her a “weird look” when she boarded the boat. She also asked Ellie whether she had “some s**it” with her. After Barbie mimicked the way Jenna talked, Ellie told her that Jenna was “out of her f**king mind.” She added, “Jenna and Joao…two biggest snakes.” Barbie responded that she would always be Team Ellie. Elsewhere in the episode, when crew members enjoyed their time at night, Barbie told Ben that dinner was “so awkward” for her because Jenna was staring at her “the whole time.” Ben had a private chat with Jenna and told her they should remain friends. “Look. Listen. This is really awkward. It’s just too much drama. I think we should just be friends, honestly. I think it’s too complicated,” said Ben.

A still of 'Below Deck Down Under' star Joao Franco and Domi Tiesi (Image Source: Instagram/@domi_tiesi)

He added that Eddy was his roommate, and he was hurting his feelings. Jenna responded that if that was how he felt, then he should “stop everything.” He also confronted her about the text message she had sent Eddy earlier. She wrote that she was missing him “way more than” she was supposed to. Eddy had shown it to Ben, but Jenna was unaware of that. Soon, Ben walked away from Jenna after ending things with her. It results in Jenna getting emotional and saying that she “didn’t say that” in the text.