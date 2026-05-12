MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 Recap: Barbie Pascual’s arrival adds fresh, Daisy and Ellie clash

While Barbie joins the crew, tensions spark among a few female cast members, and Ben ends things with Jenna after seeing the text she had sent Eddy.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Barbie Pascual (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Barbie Pascual (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15, titled ‘It’s Not About the Shrimp,’ featured Ellie and Daisy’s disagreement over shrimp cocktail. Ellie told the latter to “calm down,” which escalated the situation. “Ellie, you just grabbed shrimp out of my hand,” Daisy said. However, in Ellie’s defense, she said that Daisy was “struggling” to put the shrimp on the “side” of the cup. Daisy left. As she was leaving, she told Alesia that if Ellie were to keep such behavior, she would be fired next. On the other hand, Ellie went to Ben and told him that Daisy “just attacked” her. Later in his private confessional, Ben shared, “Attack is a very large word. I didn’t know anyone was capable of verbally attacking people, other than Ellie.” 

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Ellie Dubaich (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Ellie Dubaich (Image Source: @Bravo)

A few of the crew members, including Joao, questioned Ellie’s behavior. He noted that Daisy was “not struggling.” The latest episode further featured Stew Barbie Pascual’s return. Fans might remember her from Below Deck Season 11. For that, Captain Jason sent Eddy to pick her up from the dock. Ellie told Ben that Barbie was a “good friend” of hers. She added that she would have her back and that she was “a ride or die” for her. Witnessing that, Jenna noted it was “not a good sign.” She had a conversation with Betul, “We’re getting our stew today, and I’m scared she’s not going to respect me for being her superior.” After onboarding, Barbie shared in her private confessional, “I’m back. Last season, technically, I quit.” However, after self-reflection, she learned to “think” before speaking. 

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Betul Yazici (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Betul Yazici (Image Source: @Bravo)

Later, Barbie asked Jenna about romantic connections on board. In response, Jenna shared the details. Fellow crew member Ben was wondering about Jenna and Joao’s intimate hot-tub session and was trying to figure it out. Jenna told him that nothing had happened. But later, when he went to see Ellie, she told him it looked bad. Ben asked her to be “more careful” with her words. The next morning, the captain asked Betul to help him dock the boat. At first, she got nervous, but Eddy helped her overcome the nervousness. She confessed to the cameras that whenever she gets nervous, she struggles with “talking.” “I’m feeling nervous. And when I get nervous, I am struggling with talking. And at the same time if I’m nervous and struggling with talking in English. Trouble! Trouble! Double trouble,” confessed Betul. After successfully docking, the Captain complimented her on a “very well done” job. 

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Jenna Woudberg and Chef Ben (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 15 featuring Jenna Woudberg and Chef Ben (Image Source: @Bravo)

Barbie told Ellie that Jenna gave her a “weird look” when she boarded the boat. She also asked Ellie whether she had “some s**it” with her. After Barbie mimicked the way Jenna talked, Ellie told her that Jenna was “out of her f**king mind.” She added, “Jenna and Joao…two biggest snakes.” Barbie responded that she would always be Team Ellie. Elsewhere in the episode, when crew members enjoyed their time at night, Barbie told Ben that dinner was “so awkward” for her because Jenna was staring at her “the whole time.” Ben had a private chat with Jenna and told her they should remain friends. “Look. Listen. This is really awkward. It’s just too much drama. I think we should just be friends, honestly. I think it’s too complicated,” said Ben. 

'Below Deck Down Under' star Joao Franco is in relationship with Domi Tiesi (Instagram/@domi_tiesi)
A still of 'Below Deck Down Under' star Joao Franco and Domi Tiesi (Image Source: Instagram/@domi_tiesi)

He added that Eddy was his roommate, and he was hurting his feelings. Jenna responded that if that was how he felt, then he should “stop everything.” He also confronted her about the text message she had sent Eddy earlier. She wrote that she was missing him “way more than” she was supposed to. Eddy had shown it to Ben, but Jenna was unaware of that. Soon, Ben walked away from Jenna after ending things with her. It results in Jenna getting emotional and saying that she “didn’t say that” in the text.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'The Voice' Season 30 lands music royalty and Hollywood star as new coach and panel just got a huge upgrade
THE VOICE

'The Voice' Season 30 lands music royalty and Hollywood star as new coach and panel just got a huge upgrade

'The Voice' Season 29 recently concluded with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend as the three coaches, with two new judges joining next.
8 hours ago
What does ‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner get? Hannah Harper's huge prize money, deals, and the major catch
AMERICAN IDOL

What does ‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner get? Hannah Harper's huge prize money, deals, and the major catch

25-year-old Missouri native had impressed the judges during her audition with her original song 'String Cheese,' but here's what she actually won.
11 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion clip reveals West had 'full-blown exclusive relationship' before Amanda
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion clip reveals West had 'full-blown exclusive relationship' before Amanda

Some of the ‘Summer House’ cast members discussed West Wilson’s prior relationship and claimed to have ‘receipts’ of the same.
17 hours ago
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 preview hints at major fallout between Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 preview hints at major fallout between Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley

While things turn dramatically intense among returning cast members, newly joined ‘Gen Z’ yachties lighten up the atmosphere on deck.
20 hours ago
Did Clay Aiken win ‘American Idol’? Season 2 finalist debuts new track during Season 24 finale
AMERICAN IDOL

Did Clay Aiken win ‘American Idol’? Season 2 finalist debuts new track during Season 24 finale

Clay Aiken returned to the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 finale with a new song and a nostalgic duet that longtime fans did not see coming
20 hours ago
Bravo reveals major renewals as 'Summer House', 'RHONJ', 'RHONY' and more set to return with fresh drama
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY (2009)

Bravo reveals major renewals as 'Summer House', 'RHONJ', 'RHONY' and more set to return with fresh drama

Upcoming new series lineup, renewed shows, including The Real Housewives franchise, and exciting cast updates were announced by Bravo.
22 hours ago
Who won ‘American Idol’ 24? Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson battle it out in finale
AMERICAN IDOL

Who won ‘American Idol’ 24? Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson battle it out in finale

After a tense finale night filled with outstanding performances and surprise turns, ‘American Idol’ Season 24 finally crowned its winner.
22 hours ago
Is Ciara Miller leaving ‘Summer House’? Bravo star joins ‘Love Island’ but there's a tiny twist
REALITY TV

Is Ciara Miller leaving ‘Summer House’? Bravo star joins ‘Love Island’ but there's a tiny twist

Ciara Miller has been at the epicenter of a recent scandal involving herself, her ex, West Wilson, and her best friend, Amanda Batula.
1 day ago
Does Jasmine really have alopecia? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star raises eyebrows with dramatic hair shave on-show
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Does Jasmine really have alopecia? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star raises eyebrows with dramatic hair shave on-show

Jasmine had previously accused her ex-husband, Gino, of the lack of intimacy in their relationship during a heated exchange on 'The Last Resort.'
1 day ago
‘RHORI’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Conversations take dramatic turn after Rulla’s husband’s video surfaces
REALITY TV

‘RHORI’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Conversations take dramatic turn after Rulla’s husband’s video surfaces

While Rosie DiMare and Kelsey Swanson sort out their differences, Jo-Ellen Tiberi’s video from her friend shocked the fellow cast members.
1 day ago