'Below Deck Down Under' star Captain Jason Chambers recently took to Instagram to share a deeply personal and emotional health update with his fans. Chambers, a series regular since the show's premiere, made headlines in 2019 after crashing a superyacht into a Queensland wharf. Known for his calm demeanor and leadership on the hit Bravo series, the Captain recently opened up about his health struggles, using the opportunity to raise awareness.

Chambers revealed he had undergone a biopsy in Bali, which led to a diagnosis of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer, as per Express US. "For someone that spent their life in the sun, from a child playing sports to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun," Chambers wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. He adds, "I love the sun, and its health benefits are evident, but be wise, and like everything in life, it’s all about balance; choose your battles. With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned into just 6 months. Early detection is the key."

"The Australian doctors ... weren't happy with what the indications told them," Chambers said in the video, referring to the results of his tests. He continued about the second stage of his diagnosis, "Which would be to cut out a bigger section and test the glands." He further revealed he's awaiting the arrival of a biopsy specimen from Bali to Australia for further testing but noted delays due to the holidays. "It’s a bit of a wait, fingers crossed," he said, crossing his fingers for luck.

Acknowledging the prevalence of skin cancer in Australia, he stated, "Look, [in] Australia, two out of three people suffer from melanoma. It’s a big thing." Chambers also reflected on past habits, admitting, "I never used to wear sunscreen when I was on the boat... But there are so many products out there that are chemical-free now, which is great." Despite the diagnosis, Chambers encouraged proactive sun safety amid an anticipated summer heatwave. "Make sure you throw on some sunscreen, get some shade, and cover yourself up and enjoy your day out in the sun," he advised, emphasizing the importance of protection while staying active outdoors.

While Chambers is fighting the health crisis behind the scenes, the man is back in action, as showcased in the 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 trailer. Chambers and his crew are headed towards Seychelles for the first time, where the Captain reflects on his extensive experience, saying, "In my 25 years of being a captain, I've learned that you can't be in control of everything. Sometimes we need to step out of our comfort zone. Explore new depths and face the challenges in front of us," as per E! News. The season introduces a new team with new Chief Stew Lara Rigby replacing Aesha Scott.