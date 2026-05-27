'Spider-Noir' reveals Ben's tragic past as Silvermane unleashes chaos in new Spider-Man saga

After a tragic incident, Ben hangs up his suit, but a series of bizarre events now threaten to pull him back into his vigilante past

A new chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has arrived on the small screen. 'Spider-Noir' focuses on a middle-aged detective who has long left his vigilante days behind. The first episode, titled 'Step Into My Office,' provides crucial details about Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) while also introducing the present-day mystery that will eventually force him back into his suit. It also brings into focus the major players that will drive this season's narrative alongside Ben, including Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris), Janet (Karen Rodriguez), and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson).

Still of Spider in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

The episode kicks off with Ben narrating why he left Spider in his closet. He was once New York City's protector, swooping in to save lives at every opportunity. Ben's life both in and out of the suit was happy, with his beloved Ruby (Amanda Schull) in his arms. Ruby's words, "With great power comes great responsibility," served as Ben's moral compass in his Spidey life and beyond. The couple was all set to take the next step in their relationship, but tragedy struck even before Ben could propose, as Ruby breathed her last. The show does not reveal how she died, but hints that Spidey failed to save her. After losing Ruby, he did not want the power or responsibility and decided to live as a normal man rather than a protector.

Still of Ben in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

Ben now works as a private investigator, with Janet as his secretary. He takes on cases in exchange for money, but makes sure to keep his distance from things or people that could pull him back into his vigilante life. In Episode 1, he is seen tracking down a man named Addison (Jack Mikesell) at the behest of an anonymous client. Ben spots his target at a bar and follows him to the streets. Addison figures out that he is being chased and accelerates in panic. Ben follows suit, but in the process is hit by a car. The car speeds past Ben and begins chasing Addison. Ben picks himself up and follows both of them, and all three eventually end up at the Standard Oil Company.

Realizing he is in danger, Addison begins displaying pyrokinetic powers. As he bursts into supernatural flames, the man who hit Ben decides to take things one step further. He shoots Addison and likely kills him. However, before the mysterious target dies, he manages to ignite some spilled oil in the company, sending the shooter flying. Ben helps the shooter, and the two get into a car. The shooter reveals himself to be Patrick Donegal, who was hired by a man named Winston to kill Addison. Ben decides not to probe further, wanting to stay away from matters that may require Spidey's attention.

Still of Cat in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Aaron Epstein )

The following day, Ben diverts his attention to another case brought by Mr. Carmedy (Ben Howe). He hires Ben to follow his wife, Cat, suspecting that she is involved with a man. They are both supposedly scheduled to meet later at night. Ben follows the lead and finds Cat going into a penthouse to meet her alleged suitor. To Ben's surprise, the interaction is not romantic; instead, the older man begins to get aggressive with Cat. Ben shoots a web at the man's hand to let the woman escape, before he leaves as well. Janet develops the photographs taken by Ben on the roof, and it turns out that the man was none other than Alfred Morris (P. J. Byrne), New York's Mayor.

Still of Flint in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Aaron Epstein )

Ben finds out that Cat works at The Alcove, a club owned by Silvermane, and decides to have a conversation with her. The detective shows Cat the negatives, but before the discussion can progress, Flint (Jack Huston), her bodyguard, takes her away. Flint then begins following Ben, getting into a fight with him on the roof. The bodyguard overpowers the former Spidey and reveals he has superpowers of his own. He disorients Ben by turning to sand and throws him from the building. Spidey's webs save him, and he climbs to safety. Cat is there to welcome him and asks him to "leave them alone." Ben obliges by giving her the negatives and walking away. However, neither get their wish as Cat arrives at Ben's office the next day, and asks him to help locate Flint, who has now disappeared.

Still of Silvermane and Flint in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

Episode 1 also introduces Robbie, who urges Ben to resume his duties as Spider and protect the city. Winston is revealed to be Silvermane's associate and the man who hired Ben to locate Addison. In the end, Donegal dies at the hands of Silvermane, a crime lord who controls New York. Winston is seemingly ordering these hits because, as of late, Silvermane has been facing multiple attacks. After killing Donegal, Silvermane orders Winston to look into Addison's body as well as "the other PI." To find out whether Ben eventually dons the suit to fight off Silvermane and other enemies, fans will need to tune in to Prime Video.