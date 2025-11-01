Taylor Sheridan’s future plans include more ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs before Paramount exit — here's all we know

The man behind ‘Yellowstone’ and its hit spin-offs has a new home lined up

Taylor Sheridan, the creative powerhouse behind ‘Yellowstone’ and its sprawling frontier universe, is preparing to move on from Paramount. This move marks the end of one of television’s most successful partnerships. However, fans of the Dutton family can breathe a sigh of relief as the writer-director won’t officially depart until January 1, 2029. This gives him ample time to wrap up his many ongoing projects. A new report from Puck sheds light on the details of Sheridan’s upcoming transition to NBCUniversal, confirming that his current contract with Paramount remains in effect for the next several years.

During that time, Sheridan will continue to deliver new seasons, scripts, and potential spin-offs under his existing production pact. That means Sheridan’s universe of rugged antiheroes isn’t ending anytime soon. The prolific creator currently has a packed slate that includes Season 3 of ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ Season 1 of ‘The Madison,’ and multiple ‘Yellowstone’-related projects. They include the much-talked-about ‘Dutton Ranch’ spin-off and another untitled series starring Michelle Pfeiffer. He’s also overseeing new installments of ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘NOLA King,’ extending his signature brand of gritty Americana far beyond the ranch.

Industry insiders say Sheridan’s eventual departure was fueled by ongoing creative and budgetary tensions with Paramount executives, including CEO David Ellison and producer Cindy Holland. His projects, while critical to Paramount’s streaming success, are famously expensive, with ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ and ‘Tulsa King’ commanding blockbuster-level production costs. Meanwhile, Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ empire continues to expand. The next prequel, ‘1944,’ is already in development. It’s set during the final days of World War II and explores the Dutton family’s struggles amid a rapidly changing America, as per ScreenRant.

The series will follow the events of ‘1923,’ which ended with heartbreak for Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and left fans desperate for answers. Furthermore, several other projects are also in the works, including ‘Y: Marshals’ and ‘6666.’ Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is that Sheridan isn’t done with Paramount just yet in terms of new ventures. In a move no one saw coming, he’s developing a live-action adaptation of the wildly popular gaming franchise ‘Call of Duty,’ teaming up with longtime collaborator Peter Berg. The two previously joined forces on ‘Wind River’ and ‘Hell or High Water.’

Though Sheridan’s creative future beyond 2029 remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his storytelling empire will remain firmly rooted in the American West until his Paramount deal runs its course. Sources say the network is committed to seeing ‘Yellowstone’ through its planned conclusion and ensuring the franchise’s spin-offs are firmly established before Sheridan heads to NBCUniversal. For now, the Dutton Ranch remains open for business, though with Sheridan already preparing for his next chapter, the countdown to the end of an era has quietly begun.