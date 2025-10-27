Taylor Sheridan’s new western show gets release date amid his unexpected exit from Paramount

'Yellowstone' co-creator's competition show, 'The Last Cowboy' Season 6 has a release date

Taylor Sheridan is in the headlines again. The 'Yellowstone' co-creator's unscripted competition series, 'The Last Cowboy' Season 6, now has a release date. The latest installment premieres Friday, November 7, at 8 PM ET/PT and will be airing commercial-free. The new season will also take the viewers back to cow-horse events with the best in the business gunning for Sheridan's “Run for a Million” prize.

According to Collider, "The Last Cowboy is Sheridan’s real-life love letter to Western competition — a passion he’s parlayed into both billion-dollar storytelling and championship-level events. The series follows elite riders preparing for the Run for a Million, the richest event in the sport, featuring a jaw-dropping $1 million prize purse." The contestants for this season include Jason Vanlandingham, Casey Deary, Kole Price, Andrea Fappani, and Luca Fappani.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the logline reads, "The Last Cowboy" is a documentary-competition from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan chronicling the elite Western horse riding competition of horse reining. Eight men and women face off against one another as they guide their horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops. Sheridan ups the ante as he launches the "Run for a Million," which is an arena-based reining competition with a prize worth $1 million. Fans of horse competitions get an inside look at the daily lives of these horsemen as they train and make preparations for the big event which will close out the series. Only one champion can come out on top to claim the $1 million prize."

The latest comes on the back of Sheridan's unexpected exit from Paramount for a massive film and TV deal with NBC. The new deal sees him ink a five-year overall deal for TV, film, and streaming starting January 1, 2029. The deal comes after he ends his contract with Paramount, which runs through 2028.

Sheridan had earlier spoken about telling the story of his work in his own style and that there would be no compromises. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, "I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising," Sheridan said. "When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising."

Over the years, the creator has cemented himself as one of the industry's leading talents and created the 'Yellowstone' franchise (which includes a string of spinoffs). He also added Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King', 'Special Ops: Lioness', and 'Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner. His next film, however, an action-thriller 'F.A.S.T.', is in development at Warner Bros.