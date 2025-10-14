'Y: Marshal': Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton's military life takes center stage in 'Yellowstone' spin-off's latest trailer

The Kayce Dutton-centered spinoff is set after the events of 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton's military life comes into focus in 'Y: Marshals' latest trailer. The spin-off of the hit series, 'Yellowstone,' gave fans a sneak peek of what to look forward to as John Dutton's son now gets his own story to share. Set to debut next year on CBS, 'Y: Marshal' is one of the most-awaited shows of 2026.

The spinoff is set after the events of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 and is one of the many spinoffs in the pipeline. Entertainment Tonight offered a preview of the new series, as it shows Kayce gearing up for action in the high-octane trailer. According to Deadline, "Kayce joins an elite outfit of US Marshals, and he combines his skills as a cowboy and a Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Speaking in the clip, Grimes also shared some insight into his character. "I feel like in the original ‘Yellowstone,’ he didn’t know what to do with his life. Now he’s got a path and a journey to go on," the actor said. This comes on the back of his comments after a gripping finale of 'Yellowstone' Season 5. "Kayce’s kind of the silent killer, and it’s great whenever he gets to use that energy for something good. He’s a character who is under his father’s thumb—just sinking into the background because he would rather not be noticed than have to do the s— his dad wanted him to do. Now he gets to step up and figure everything out,” Grimes further added.. “So it was a nice payoff for me."

At the time of writing, there is no exact date pencilled for 'Y: Marshals', but CBS confirmed that the series is expected to premiere in spring 2026. 'Y: Marshals' sees Taylor Sheridan along with David C. Glasser, executive producing for 101 Studios, as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Spencer Hudnut will helm the project as executive producer and showrunner. The 13-episode order is one of the more anticipated shows and, safe to say, will have the tough challenge of living up to expectations after 'Yellowstone's smashing success. Only time will tell if the spinoff will be a hit with the fans.