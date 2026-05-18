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'The Boys' Season 5 finale trailer teases explosive White House showdown with the Supes

The teaser trailer features The Boys taking over the White House to finish Supes from the face of Earth.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

'The Boys' series finale is set to arrive on 20 May and fans can not wait. Prime Video recently released the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated episode. The upcoming episode will feature the long-awaited showdown between The Supes and The Boys. It seems that the final episode follows the comic book storyline, where the titular group took over the White House to get rid of Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all. The episode picks up after the death of Frenchie (Tomer Capone). Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie's soulmate, plays a crucial role in the White House break-in. The episode will reveal whether the tragedy fuels Kimiko's revenge or shifts her focus to mourning.

Still of Homelander from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)
Still of Homelander (Antony Starr) from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The series finale has been named 'Blood and Bone' by the creators. The teaser opens with an ominous voiceover by Butcher (Karl Urban), where he says, "We need to end the whole bloody notion of Supes." The 30-second video gives glimpses of the ensuing battle that will take place in the White House. It is clear that the objective is to take down Homelander, who essentially holds The Supes together. Several characters are shown in action from The Deep (Chace Crawford), Annie, aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander, and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). "Scorched Earth, shock and awe. Blood and Bone," Butcher narrates in the trailer. The video also features the resting place of Rebecca Butcher, highlighting everything that has been lost in this fight.

Still of Kimiko and Frenchie from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still of Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The two most captivating scenes in the trailer are Kimiko mourning for Frenchie and Homelander coming face-to-face with his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). The focus on these characters suggests that they may play a prominent part in bringing the epic conclusion. In the closing moments, a missile-like thing tears through Earth, as Butcher says from the background, "Superheroes are done." The trailer is captioned with "Can't show ya much without spoilin' the whole kit and caboodle. But Wednesday, we're going all the way. No matter the cost. Til the job's fu**in’ done."

For weeks now, fans have been debating if the big bad, aka Homelander, will breathe his last in the series finale. If the show had gone the way of comic books, then the iconic villain would have died at the hands of Black Noir. But in Season 3, Homelander killed Black Noir due to his betrayal. At this point, two characters have the strength to overpower Homelander, his father Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) from 'Gen V,' but both are unlikely to make an appearance in the series finale, according to Collider. It all comes down to the Supe-killing virus and his own superson Ryan. Will The Boys succeed in bringing an end to Homelander, or will the terror continue? Fans need to tune in to Wednesday's finale on Prime Video to find out. 

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