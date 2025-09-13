‘DWTS’ fans convinced Lauren Jauregui replaced a controversial star in Season 34, and the evidence is wild

Fans have stumbled upon a casting mystery ahead of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 premiere

Speculation is swirling around Season 34 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ after eagle-eyed fans spotted an unexpected name hidden on Disney+. On September 8, Reddit users noticed that the show’s official page briefly listed Jordon Hudson alongside the announced celebrity lineup. She’s the 24-year-old former pageant queen and girlfriend of longtime NFL coach Bill Belichick. The discovery immediately fueled rumors that Hudson may have been considered for the season before either dropping out or being cut at the last minute. Though the entry was quickly flagged as a possible error, the timing of the mix-up has viewers buzzing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

Hudson’s name appeared in the 'Details' section of the streaming page, which normally provides background on the season’s cast and crew. The fact that it was listed alongside the confirmed celebrities has many wondering if her inclusion was more than a mistake. The chatter gained traction because fans had already been speculating that someone unexpected had been swapped out of the cast before the official 'Good Morning America' reveal last week. During that reveal, singer and former ‘Fifth Harmony’ member Lauren Jauregui surprised fans by joining the lineup. Jauregui later admitted she only learned she was cast two days before the announcement, according to Parade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Jauregui (@laurenjauregui)

For many viewers, that tight turnaround all but confirmed she was replacing another contestant. Now, Reddit detectives are convinced Jauregui stepped into Hudson’s spot, and that Hudson’s rumored partner was pro dancer Brandon Armstrong. Adding fuel to the theory, host Julianne Hough hinted in a recent interview that producers came “very close” to casting someone who would have been considered controversial by the public. For fans who’ve followed Hudson’s relationship with the 73-year-old Belichick, the description seemed to fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Hudson’s high-profile romance with the Super Bowl-winning coach has made headlines not only because of their 49-year age difference but also because of her visible influence on his career and public image. Her name trending alongside ‘DWTS’ was enough to make some viewers express relief that she never made it onto the ballroom floor. “Wow, so Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was the one Lauren replaced? Julianne [Hough] did an interview and said someone was so close to being on the show who people would have found ‘controversial,’ this has to be her,” one fan wrote on Reddit. Another commenter added bluntly: “Thank goodness she dropped out or was replaced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

One user exclaimed, “Omg they totally forgot to remove her!!!” while another playfully wrote, “Hahahah ty for the tea!” Whether Hudson was truly part of the original cast or simply the victim of a database blunder, the speculation has injected fresh drama into a season that was already making headlines. And with fans convinced there was a last-minute casting shakeup, all eyes will be on the ballroom to see if any other surprises surface. Despite the behind-the-scenes buzz, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ officially returns on Tuesday, September 16, airing at 8 pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney+. For now, Hudson’s name has vanished from the streaming details, but the chatter around her possible near-miss has already cemented itself as part of the season’s pre-premiere intrigue.