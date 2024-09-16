What happened between Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong? 'DWTS' stars rumored to have gotten into heated argument

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are spotted potentially bickering outside their Los Angeles rehearsal facility

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chandler Kinney was seen leaving practices with her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Brandon Armstrong, in an apparent disagreement. In the parking lot of their Los Angeles rehearsal facility, the 'Zombies 2' actress looked to be having a furious discussion with professional dancer Brandon.

The dance partners were talking with their arms up while wearing expressive looks on their faces. Brandon seemed to be snapping in another image at one point, holding up the number "4" with his fingers.

After rehearsal, Chandler was also spotted listening to her partner's ideas while extending her fingers. Chandler donned a black tank top and gray biker shorts, while Brandon wore a black T-shirt and joggers.

Both were dressed for action. Chandler seemed to have finished a lengthy day of practice because she also had a big bag slung over her shoulder.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Chandler Kinney with her partner Brandon Armstrong (X/@chandlerlkinney)

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong get 'silly' in BTS of 'DWTS' Season 33 practices

The possible confrontation comes only two days after Brandon and Chandler shared a TikTok video in the rehearsal studio. As they danced along to a popular TikTok song, both of them admitted that they were becoming "too comfortable" with one another.

On September 10, Chandler posted a video of them "getting silly" during a late-night practice.

Fans were already labeling Chandler and her partner as "finalists" for this season when they saw another video in which she displayed some outstanding maneuvers. Others remarked on the pair's evident connection, referring to them as having "a vibe together."

'DWTS' Season 33 star Chandler Kinney has been dancing since she was 3

Chandler began her career on Nickelodeon's 'The Haunted Hathaways' before landing a part in the television series, 'Lethal Weapon'. She is most recognized, though, for her roles as Tabby Hawthorne in the 'Pretty Little Liars' revival and the Disney Channel film 'Zombies 2'.

Chandler is enthused over the chance on social media, unable to contain her joy at her position on 'DWTS'. She has experience dancing, having taken classes in tap, ballet, modern, jazz, hip-hop, and other styles since she was just 3 years old.

Chandler also talked about how happy her co-stars on 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' were to hear the great news. The Disney Channel actress expressed her hope that her acting training would benefit her on the dance floor.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Chandler Kinney started dancing at an early age (X/@chandlerlkinney)

Brandon Armstrong joined 'DWTS' in Season 24

In Season 24, Brandon began his adventure on the ABC competition series as a member of the troupe for Season 27. After moving to Utah, where he started dancing at the age of twelve and trained under Mark, Corky, and Shirley Ballas, but Brandon was raised in California.

Trained in every genre, from jazz to hip-hop to contemporary, he has competed professionally all over the world, specializing in Latin Ballroom. He has also appeared in two more Las Vegas shows: Baz at the Palazzo Hotel and Showstoppers at the Wynn Hotel.

For the 24th season of 'DWTS', Brandon became an official member of the troupe. Brandon has also participated in the Live! Light Up the Night Tour of Dancing with the Stars.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brandon Armstrong (Instagram/@brandonarmstrong)

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 will air on ABC and Disney+ on September 17 at 8 pm ET.