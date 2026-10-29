MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘DWTS’ contestant breaks silence after walking off stage over disappointing scores

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess received the lowest score of the night, earning 26 points
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Cover Image Source: Disney+)
A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Cover Image Source: Disney+)

The latest episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 35 featured a double elimination, sending two pairs home: Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, and Jackson Olson and Emma Slater. Tyler and Sharna received the lowest score of the night, earning 26 points. They also faced criticism from the show’s judges and guest judge Shirley Ballas. While she praised Tyler’s acting skills, Carrie Ann Inaba disagreed. After listening to the judges, Tyler rushed off stage in frustration. After his emotional reaction to the disappointing scores, Tyler shared a video on TikTok and reflected on his behavior. He talked about the elimination and thanked his pro dance partner, Sharna.

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

In the video, Tyler described the show as a “once in a lifetime experience.” Reflecting on the moment he walked off stage after receiving low scores, he called it “a real human moment” and admitted that his frustration was not his “proudest moment.” He added, “When I was upstairs, getting my scores, I thought we were done filming. I needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself.”

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Image Source: Disney+)

Further, the ‘DWTS’ star mentioned, “It was boom or bust at that point, we needed to have a great score or we were out of this competition. And it was bust, in my head, and I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I thought I let Sharna down and it was hard.” His pro dance partner added, “Literally every bit of technique that got called out is everything that we’ve been working on all week. And, to be honest, I watched it back. And, to be honest, I think he executed a lot of it beautifully.”

Tyler also said he was initially “extremely disappointed” when the duo got their scores. However, an hour later, he said that he had “different feelings.” Tyler shared, “I was heartbroken. And that’s real and raw. This show’s a pressure cooker and all I wanted to do was score well, crush it and move on to next week.” He called his time on ‘DWTS’ “one of the greatest rides” of his life. He admitted he'd miss the ballroom and dancing with Sharna.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 6 sets up double U-Turn vote
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 6 sets up double U-Turn vote

Episode 6 saw the teams face an Intersection twist while racing in Albania
2026-10-29T06:48:41.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 6 ends with emotional vote
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 6 ends with emotional vote

The Savu Tribe went to Tribal Council for the third week in a row
2026-10-29T05:08:13.000Z
Who won ‘The Challenge’? Season 42 finale sees Tori introduce Captain’s Fee twist
REALITY TV

Who won ‘The Challenge’? Season 42 finale sees Tori introduce Captain’s Fee twist

Since Team Orange won on Day 1, they were given a 10-minute head start over Team Gray
2026-10-29T02:53:47.000Z
When is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night? Season 35’s schedule change explained
DANCING WITH THE STARS

When is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night? Season 35’s schedule change explained

Eight couples prepare for Disney Night and team dances as ‘DWTS’ makes a one-week schedule change.
2026-10-28T16:27:34.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ contestant’s engagement ends after heated argument with cast and crew members
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ contestant’s engagement ends after heated argument with cast and crew members

After multiple heated exchanges with the producer and fellow castmates, Rob left the experiment.
2026-10-28T10:22:35.000Z
‘DWTS’ contestant walks off stage visibly frustrated after disappointing scores on Horror Movie Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant walks off stage visibly frustrated after disappointing scores on Horror Movie Night

After the judges’ criticism, Tyler rushed offstage in frustration in the latest episode of ‘DWTS’.
2026-10-28T08:44:03.000Z
‘Wicked’ star joins ‘DWTS’ Season 35 as guest judge for Disney Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘Wicked’ star joins ‘DWTS’ Season 35 as guest judge for Disney Night

The upcoming Disney Night will feature the remaining eight celebrity participants and their pro dance partners.
2026-10-28T05:10:44.000Z
Are Rob and Michaella still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple faces new drama
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Rob and Michaella still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple faces new drama

After Rob accused Michaella of being on the show for the ‘wrong reasons,’ she didn’t want to go for a night out.
2026-10-28T03:39:36.000Z
Who went home on ‘DWTS’ Week 7 tonight? Shirley Ballas makes her debut on Horror Movie Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘DWTS’ Week 7 tonight? Shirley Ballas makes her debut on Horror Movie Night

'Dancing With the Stars' welcomes Shirley Ballas from 'Strictly Come Dancing' on 'Horror Movie Night.'
2026-10-28T02:23:06.000Z
What is Cut Week on ‘The Voice’ Season 30? New elimination twist puts 15 singers at risk
THE VOICE

What is Cut Week on ‘The Voice’ Season 30? New elimination twist puts 15 singers at risk

‘The Voice’ Season 30 gives viewers a say as coaches narrow their teams before the Live Shows.
2026-10-27T19:18:45.000Z