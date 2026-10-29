‘DWTS’ contestant breaks silence after walking off stage over disappointing scores

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess received the lowest score of the night, earning 26 points

The latest episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 35 featured a double elimination, sending two pairs home: Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, and Jackson Olson and Emma Slater. Tyler and Sharna received the lowest score of the night, earning 26 points. They also faced criticism from the show’s judges and guest judge Shirley Ballas. While she praised Tyler’s acting skills, Carrie Ann Inaba disagreed. After listening to the judges, Tyler rushed off stage in frustration. After his emotional reaction to the disappointing scores, Tyler shared a video on TikTok and reflected on his behavior. He talked about the elimination and thanked his pro dance partner, Sharna.

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

In the video, Tyler described the show as a “once in a lifetime experience.” Reflecting on the moment he walked off stage after receiving low scores, he called it “a real human moment” and admitted that his frustration was not his “proudest moment.” He added, “When I was upstairs, getting my scores, I thought we were done filming. I needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself.”

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 (Image Source: Disney+)

Further, the ‘DWTS’ star mentioned, “It was boom or bust at that point, we needed to have a great score or we were out of this competition. And it was bust, in my head, and I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I thought I let Sharna down and it was hard.” His pro dance partner added, “Literally every bit of technique that got called out is everything that we’ve been working on all week. And, to be honest, I watched it back. And, to be honest, I think he executed a lot of it beautifully.”

Tyler also said he was initially “extremely disappointed” when the duo got their scores. However, an hour later, he said that he had “different feelings.” Tyler shared, “I was heartbroken. And that’s real and raw. This show’s a pressure cooker and all I wanted to do was score well, crush it and move on to next week.” He called his time on ‘DWTS’ “one of the greatest rides” of his life. He admitted he'd miss the ballroom and dancing with Sharna.