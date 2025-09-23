‘The Voice’ turns tense as Michael Bublé claps back at contestant after on-stage drama: ‘Peyton, be careful...’

Michael Bublé is known for his calm presence on ‘The Voice’, but that was tested when contestant Peyton Kyle snapped at him for not turning around

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 28 premiere featured stellar performances and an unexpected, heated exchange of words. In the highly anticipated debut episode, the singing competition witnessed a contestant snapping at Michael Bublé for not picking him. Renowned for his cool-as-a-cucumber attitude, Bublé was also seen losing it as he fired back at the participant, asking them to be careful.

A still of Michael Bublé from the finale of 'The Voice' Season 23 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

The contestant in discussion is Florida native Peyton Kyle, who only got Reba McEntire's chair turned. McEntire explained that Kyle's rendition of Bruno Mars' 'Talking to the Moon' "touched her heart" and that his "sweet" vocals won her over. Though they didn't press their buttons, both Niall Horan and Bublé admitted they were impressed, with the 'One Direction' alum saying Kyle's voice blew him away. On the other hand, Bublé openly regretted his hesitation, confessing, "Peyton, you sounded great. I don't know what's going on with me today."

Kyle didn't let the moment slide, snapping back with, "That's okay. You watch," which instantly drew cheers and laughter from the coaches and audience, turning his audition into one of the night's most memorable exchanges, as per The US Sun. Bublé appeared caught off guard by Kyle's sharp comeback and quickly tried to smooth things over. "Respectfully, respectfully," he backtracked before standing up with his head in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

He then added, "Peyton, let's be careful with each other's hearts right now, okay? Because my heart is tender, and let me tell you, you and I could end up together. So, let's say nice things to each other." Reportedly, before his blind audition, Kyle's appendix ruptured, requiring emergency surgery. Remarkably, just three days later, he made it to his audition. "I'm just blessed and thankful to be here three days after such a scary moment," Kyle said, as per American Songwriter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

He further added, "Everything that I overcome is part of my story, part of who I am. The next chapter's all up to me. I realize that now more than ever," Supporting him on this journey was an older couple who had met Kyle at one of his shows and were so impressed by his talent that they gave him money to fund his 'The Voice' audition. Being a one-chair turn doesn't bother McEntire, as she explained to NBC that she only has "to feel it" in order to press her button.