Thinking of auditioning for ‘The Voice’? Here’s why you could be waiting two years

‘The Voice’ Season 28 is just around the corner and if you’ve got dreams of turning a chair, here's what you need to know

‘The Voice’ is coming with its Season 28 this fall. While the audience may be excited, many hopefuls are planning to send their audition tapes for 2025 and 2026. However, will this be possible? As per Entertainment Now, some reports suggest that the people who are planning to appear on the hit NBC singing competition might get a fall 2026 date. The outlet also reports further details of the upcoming season of ‘The Voice,’ including that Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire will be on the judging panel for Season 28.

NBC also announced that the Season 28 Blind Auditions would be taped on July 6, 7, 8, and 9. Well, if you are planning to be on the tapings, in the future, it should be noted that as of now, NBC has not released any details about when Season 29 will air. The channel has not even released the details on the judging panel. However, the ticket manager for the show Iota has interestingly released tickets for the fans to have a glimpse at the tapings of the Season 29 Blind Auditions. The outlet suggests that the auditions will be held in Universal City, California, at ‘The Voice’ soundstage. Meanwhile, the free tickets are available for show tapings that will be held on July 21, 22, and 23.

This means that NBC has probably sorted its contestants and has gone through the virtual open call auditions, moving ahead with the Blind Auditions. Well, this means that if you apply for the VOC now, you will most likely not make it through the whole process in time for the Season 28 or Season 29 Blind Auditions tapings. The hopefuls applying now for the VOCs will be auditioned in Season 30 if selected. Season 30 will air in the fall of 2026.

In case you might not know, these auditions do take time. As per the Season 27 runner-up Jaelen Johnston, who spoke to the Chamber of Commerce in his hometown of Derby, Kansas, as reported by Entertainment Now, he had competed on ‘The Voice’ for almost two years from the time he had applied for VOC. Johnston mentioned that he had earned an “open audition call back” in September 2023, which led to about “15 more Zoom calls,” before he flew to Los Angeles, preparing for Season 27 Blind auditions, which were held in July 2024. During his auditions, Johnston had turned three chairs of coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, and Bublé. He eventually chose Ballerini to be his coach.

In case you are planning to apply for the virtual open call and be coached by the show’s celebrity judges, all you have to do is follow as directions on the NBC casting page. The channel states that any “Voice” hopefuls must create an artist account. After they sign in, simply click/tap on the virtual open call. The future contestant can then select a date and time for their audition. The applicant will then receive an email confirming the date and time of their VOC. They will also get an email reminder 24 hours before the audition.