Reba McEntire's 'Happy's Place' introduces 3 guest stars for season 2, including 'SNL' alums and more

Reba McEntire's 'Happy's Place' has added 3 guest stars to the starry roster for Season 2

'Happy's Place' is adding some big names to its cast for Season 2. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the Reba McEntire-led sitcom will feature 'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd, 'Taxi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' actress Carol Kane, and 'Saturday Night Live' alum Cheri Oteri as guest stars in the show's forthcoming season. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Happy's Place' is a show that revolves around a woman named Bobbie McAllister (played by Reba McEntire) who inherits her father's Tennessee bar following his death. Later on, Bobbie's world turns upside down when she learns she has a half-sister, Isabella (essayed by Belissa Escobedo), who also has a share of the inheritance.

The second season of the NBC show 'Happy's Place' is set to premiere on November 7, 2025. The sophomore season of the series promises plenty of new obstacles for McEntire's character, Bobbie, including a surprise encounter with a no-nonsense health inspector. In the show's forthcoming season, Oteri will essay the character of Monica, a health inspector who takes her job incredibly seriously and doesn't cut any corners when it comes to cleanliness, which may be a big problem when she's assigned to Happy's Place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

On the other hand, when we talk about Lloyd and Kane, who starred in the '80s sitcom 'Taxi', they will play the role of a married couple. Lloyd will portray the character of Clive, a man who loses his phone at the bar and returns to retrieve it. Meanwhile, Kane will play the role of Theresa, a free-spirited woman in pursuit of justice, excitement, and her husband Clive. The star cast of the show also includes Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba McEntire (@reba)

'Happy's Place' made its debut on NBC on October 14, 2024. Considering the good feedback from the fans as well as critics, the show was renewed for a second season in February 2025. In the series, the viewers got to witness a reunion between McEntire and her former 'Reba' star, Peterman, who plays the role of eccentric bartender, Gabby. While having a chat with https://ew.com/happys-place-reba-mcentire-melissa-peterman-success-after-reba-11699995​ ahead of the finale of 'Happy's Place' Season 1, McEntire and Peterman celebrated the news of the show's renewal for Season 2, and the duo stated that they were elated to have even more time to share the screen together.

At that time, Peterman shared, "I think about how lucky we were that first time, and you never think you're going to get lucky again. In this business, when you get to do a pilot, that's winning the lottery. Getting the pilot picked up, that [rarely happens], and then having it run for six seasons, you never think you'll get that chance again. We've been super lucky. Who gets to do that and work with your friend again?" Soon after, McEntire entered the chat and said, "And new friends. We've made great new friends. It's the best bunch of people I've ever gotten to work with. There's not a butthole among them." In case you're wondering, 'Happy's Place' Season 2 hits the television screens on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.