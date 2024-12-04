'The Voice' Season 26 Live Show results: NBC show makes history as American voters stop favoring one genre

'The Voice' saw no country artist make it to its finale after many seasons

The first results show of 'The Voice' Season 26 began on December 3rd when the Top 8 were revealed which three of them would be sent home and which five would go to the finals. Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph of coach Reba McEntire, Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace of Gwen Stefani, Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate of Snoop Dogg, and Shye Roberts and Sofronio Vasquez of Michael Bublé were among the Top 8.

The top four performers were automatically selected, while the other four had to perform in the second voting of Instant Save for America.

Who made it to 'The Voice' Season 26 finals?

Sofronio of Team Bublé was the first finalist to be revealed. After that, Carson Daly revealed two more artists who had been spared the American vote, so it was back to the results.

There was just one place left until the Instant Saves, as Team Gwen's Sydney came in first, followed by Team Snoop's Jeremy. Carson came back to say that Team Bublé's Shye had taken fourth place in the finale.

America picked their favorite for 'The Voice' Season 26 Instant Save

When 'The Voice' went to commercial, America had to cast their ballot. After it returned, Carson spent some time chatting with the coaches and artists before announcing the Instant Save winner.

The fifth artist to enter the Season 26 finale was confirmed to be Danny.

'The Voice' Season 26 finale has no country singers

A finale without any country singers? What happened to the voters on 'The Voice'? Even though we are quite pleased with this lineup, we were confident Christina would make it, however, she completely failed in her live show performance. To be honest, it seemed like she had lost confidence.

Maybe a lot of country voters deserted the show when Reba sent all of her country performers home. We still think Christina might have won, but she bombed spectacularly this week.

Some previous seasons featured finales without this (Season 2, for example), but this hasn't happened in a long time. We like the vote shift that no longer favors country singers over others.

Also, while we liked Christina, we weren't convinced she was the greatest fit for the country singers we had this year. We believe they screwed her with the music choice on the December 2 episode.

We believe Gwen Stefani would have two finalists if she chose Jake Tankersley over Jan. Not to add, Reba could've won the entire thing with Lauren-Michael Sellers.

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT for the performances and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT for the results. Streams on Peacock the next day.