Snoop Dogg asks fans to 'quit playin' and back Jeremy Beloate on 'The Voice'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate earns Snoop Dogg's support

Jeremy Beloate from 'The Voice' Season 26 is an exceptionally talented contestant who seems to be struggling to gain fan votes. He brilliantly performed "I (Who Have Nothing)" originally by Tom Jones for his semi-final performance. Still, it seems that fans don't realize just how impressive his stage presence and singing prowess is. This was noticed by Snoop Dogg, who called them out for not voting for Jeremy.

He spoke to the audience with passion, telling them to "quit playing" and vote for Jeremy to make it to the finale. Another coach Gwen Stefani called Jeremy "rare" and added that he was too good for those kinds of songs, like the one he had performed. She made sure to point out that his style is different and deserves to be on records, showing belief in his musical gifts. With praise from the coaches, Jeremy's 'The Voice' journey has been marred with people asking why this talented soul has not been handed the fan support he so rightly deserves. Snoop wants the viewers to do something before it's too late.

Jeremy Beloate has his 'angels' singing with him on 'The Voice'

Jeremy Beloate dedicated his performance on 'The Voice' to his "guardian angels," which include his brothers and dad. Reflecting on the struggles his family has faced, he shared, "It's been heartbreaking, and I think for my family it feels like every few years something horrible is gonna come. But I'm here, and I'm ready to bring good news. I feel like I'm the change." This emotional connection to his family inspires his journey on the show.

Snoop Dogg has a new suggestion for Jeremy Beloate on 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg said that Jeremy should start his performance low, so the song would have somewhere to go. He felt that if he started softly, the performance by Jeremy would grow and be heavier by the end. By saying this, Snoop showed that he did not want the emotion of the song to be too strong at the beginning but rather grow throughout. In this way, Jeremy would build momentum, adding drama and theatricality to the performance. Jeremy went on to give an electric finish, ending on that unexpected falsetto note with a strong dramatic finale.

