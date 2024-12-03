'The Voice' Season 26 semis: Christina Eagle risks everything as she goes full karaoke

Snoop Dogg's vote of confidence in Christina Eagle may fade.

The first Live Show for 'The Voice' Season 26 began on the December 2 episode, where Christina Eagle's performance left a huge question in people's minds about her future on the show. But that was not the only thing to note here.

Considering how much the genre has dominated the show over the years, it is really strange that she is the only country musician performing live. What, then, did Christina contribute?

Snoop Dogg's coaching didn't help Christina Eagle

Christina talked about the terrible summer flooding that occurred in her native state of North Carolina. She said that some people found solace in her performances.

She is the final mainstream country artist on the show and a one-chair turn, according to her mentor, Snoop Dogg. As a result, the new coach recommended that she begin the song more slowly.

Christina Eagle failed to deliver a semi-final performance

Christina decided to sing Shania Twain's 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman': Perhaps one of the best-known country singles of the last few decades.

We understand the importance of opening the Live Show with an upbeat song, and Christina undoubtedly possesses the stage presence and vocal skills to do this. We have an issue with 'The Voice' that goes beyond her, but if there is one thing that could be altered, it is the arrangement.

This sounded almost exactly like the original from the late-1990s, but it felt like there was a tremendous chance to perform a totally distinct version of the song. The numbers that give you a new look, can often be the most unforgettable.

She ran the risk of giving the impression that this was too karaoke and that there wasn't enough of her own self rather than and attempt to imitate one of the greats.

Notwithstanding, we believe that Christina's full voice served as a reminder of what she hopes to contribute to the show as someone who will give her best in anything she undertakes. She has a lot of promise as an entertainer and can engage audiences at different performances.

Voters on the show may not care about that, but it does matter to the industry.

Sydney doesn't have a strong voice. Her ability to style a song is her greatest strength. She is still working on it, though.

Snoop Dogg made the biggest mistake with Christina Eagle on 'The Voice' Season 26

"You make me shed a tear when you do things like that," Snoop said, hardly unable to speak. "You have grown so much on the show."

"You are just so settled in yourself," Michael Bublé remarked. "You made it yours."

Gwen Stefani said, "I’m blown away. You make us all feel something. That’s what’s special about you."

Uncle Snoop's "Shining Star" sang a spirited version of Shania Twain's classic song, which stood out for her ability to switch between whispering and snarling. The performance, according to Reba McEntire, was a "great representation of what this show is all about".

Snoop chose Christina above Austyns Stancil, and Aliyah Khaylyn verifies that this show is completely rigged, because there's no way she was the greatest country voice on the show.

Christina's Coach claimed that he had the impression that he was hearing "Reba reincarnated". Really?

Is it just us, or is Christina getting worse? There's no reason she should have survived this long if she hasn't improved.

And we hate that the judges just say great things now and don't call them out.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.