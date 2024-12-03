'The Voice' Season 26 semis: Shye Roberts shines despite band ignoring Michael Buble's notes

Shye Roberts is currently the strongest contender in 'The Voice' Season 26

Season 26 of 'The Voice' premiered on December 2 with performances by America's Top 8 performers, rather than coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé. One performer rose to the challenge and appears to be vying for the crown this season.

Shye Roberts sings with maturity and skill beyond her youth, in contrast to many of her contemporaries. Whether she's singing a pop smash like "Story of My Life" by One Direction or "One That Got Away" by Katy Perry, her distinctive contralto is stunning.

This vocalist is skilled at using her voice to convey a poignant tale. If she doesn't make it to the finals, we'll be amazed.

Shye Roberts is on her way to win 'The Voice' Season 26 (@nbc)

Shye Roberts found the perfect song for 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals

As her guardian, the 18-year-old singer brought her sister. Shye clarified that she learned the ropes from her older sister.

In order for Shye to finish the song a'cappella, Michael ordered the band to leave.

Coach Michael described Shye's song pick as simply "the truth," and Brandi Carlile's stunning ballad was a true winner. Finally, the ideal number for Shye!

And she took full advantage of it. Her voice was enormous, strong, passionate, and polite—what a range for a child! Excellent!

Shye picked a good song for 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals (Facebook/Shyezeeofficial)

Michael Buble's notes went in vain during Shye Roberts's semi-finals performance in 'The Voice' Season 26

Shye has a rich, lovely tone. She maintains that rich voice while singing both high and low notes.

She can also narrate a deep, poignant tale that is much beyond her years. Brandi Carlisle's "The Story" was the ideal tune for her.

Outstanding performance. Despite Michael's instructions, the band did not stop by the end of the song.

“I see the record now,” commented Gwen Stefani. "I see what you will become." "Identifiable" is how she described Shye.

"You mesmerize me," Reba McEntire said, describing her voice as "round…full…crisp."

Michael placed Shye in the same category as Adele, Celine Dion, and Barbra Streisand, while Reba praised her "round-bodied" voice.

Shye Roberts better win 'The Voice' Season 26

Shye simply came out here and demanded to win. Overall, Shye has the best tone, is the most technically competent, never skips a note, understands how to use power and gentleness effectively, always pronounces lyrics, has the voice of a damned angel, and isn't overly theatrical or "try hard".

She is just wonderful. We could listen to her all day. We cannot detect anything amiss in her voice. Like, one of the finest vocalists we've ever heard. Have we made our point? She'd better win.

Shye Roberts could win 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals (Facebook/MichaelBuble)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.