Who is Jake Tankersley? 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant has won Golden Ticket in 'American Idol'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley has appeared in 'American Idol' Season 15

SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley is a singer, songwriter, and 'American Idol' Season 15 alum. He grew up in Sand Springs Oklahoma and currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee. He has been passionate about music and learned to play the guitar at a young age. Jake's father inspired and supported his singing journey and gifted him musical instruments including a guitar, a small sound system, a couple of microphones, and a drum kit on his birthdays.

The singer wrote his first original song at the age of 17 when he was a student at Charles Page High School in Tulsa. Jake formed a band with his brother and friends in 2014 where he was the lead vocals and rhythm guitar, while his brother Colton Joe Tankersley was on lead guitar, and friends Eric Cope and Casey Highfill were on bass and drums.

He used to live perform at multiple places until he bagged the big gig which inspired him to professionally launch his music career. Jake earned a golden ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol' in 2016 and made the top 200. Sadly, he failed to advance to the further rounds but the gig changed his life forever. He released his first full-length album, 'The Little Things' in 2018 and has since never looked back.

Is 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley married?

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley has been married to his high-school sweetheart Ashleigh Lauren Tankersley. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 and would celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in December. Jake and Ashleigh share four kids and often give insights into their loving family.

Jake has documented his wife Ashleigh's struggles with managing four kids on his social media. Ashleigh also managed to make time to focus on her fitness while taking care of her kids. Jake appreciated every moment with his wife and kids and would do every possible thing for their happiness.

Jake Tankersley reflects on his mother's struggles

Jake Tankersley recognized his mother's struggles and support in a Mother's Day post. The singer's mother worked as an electrician at Ford Motor Company Glass Plant. She would not miss work even for a single day, not even on hot summer days. He shared a throwback photo of his mother and recalled, "I remember her getting me up at 5.30 every weekday to take me to grams for gram to take me to school but every time she got a day off she took me herself."

He added, "When taking me to grams she would carry me to and from the car to put me back in bed so I could get some more sleep." The NBC show contestant called his mother the 'hardest worker' and was thankful for her support. Jake's mother now owns a furniture business.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Jake Tankersley dedicated a touching song to his late classmates

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley has penned multiple country songs over the years but his biggest hit is a tribute to his lovable classmates. Jake was a senior at Charles Page High School when he wrote and recorded 'See You Soon' which instantly became a hit among the locals.

The song served as a heartfelt tribute to his classmates, Hannah Christian and Cassidy Rotramel, whose lives were cut tragically short in a car accident at just 15 years old. The track quickly gained traction on local radio stations, becoming an anthem of remembrance and support. Additionally, the song raised over $7,000 for the families of his classmates.

