'The Voice' Semi-Finals: 16-year-old Sydney Sterlace stands out as best in a underwhelming Top 8

'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finalist Sydney Sterlace has recently demonstrated her powerhouse vocals, solidifying her status as one of the strongest contenders in the competition. She delivered a soulful rendition of Billie Eilish's song, 'When the Party's Over', and left the NBC show coaches speechless. Sydney assured Gwen Stefani that her coach hadn't made a mistake by advancing her to the semi-finals and she could help her win the NBC show.

She flawlessly showcased her incredible ability to style a song, continually improving with each performance. The live semi-finals were filled with a series of terrible singers but Sydney's vocals stood out from the crowd. The NBC show contestant has been an impressive performer by consistently outshining the rest with her remarkable voice and stage presence. The 16-year-old performer is the youngest semi-finalist on the NBC show flaunting her remarkable artistry level. She became the standout of the night, solidifying her status as a rising star. Sydney's powerful vocals have captivated audiences, emphasizing her unique talent.

'The Voice' star Sydney Sterlace's performance left the coaches speechless and in tears. Snoop Dogg admitted that Sydney made him 'shed a tear' adding, "You have grown so much on the show." Meanwhile, Michael Buble praised, "You are just so settled in yourself. You made it yours."

He also found it "so crazy" that she could not only sing such a tough song at the age of 16 but also "overpower" it. Sydney's coach Gwen Stefani was equally impressed with her talent, praising the way she remained composed on stage. She added, "I'm blown away. You make us all feel something. That’s what's special about you."

'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finalist Sydney Sterlace nails her duet with Shye

Sydney Sterlace gave the 'The Voice' Season 26 viewers another reason to vote for her, proving that she could be a great pick for a duet. She was teamed up with other young performers from Michael Buble's team, Shye, and performed Sting's iconic son, 'Fields of Gold'. Both Sydney and Shye possessed very distinctive tones but individually showcased their immense potential.

They emerged as true contenders in the fierce competition, with Sydney's breathtaking vocals effortlessly hitting soaring, high, and airy notes. Her performance showcased her incredible vocal range, creating a perfect balance in the duet and elevating the overall performance. Meanwhile, Shye's deep and resonant vocals also left a lasting impression. Sydney notably demonstrated her ability to create a dynamic and cohesive partnership, impressing both the coaches and the audience. Both Sydney and Shye deserved to be in the finals but the viewers had to wait to see the results.

Catch 'The Voice' Season 26 live semi-final part 2 on Tuesday, December 3, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.