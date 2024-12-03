'The Voice' semis: Sofronio Vasquez channels his inner Michael Bublé to rescue tough song pick

Sofronio Vasquez took a huge risk with Elvis pick during 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals

To qualify for the live finale, the top eight artists on 'The Voice' Season 26 delivered their first live performances in front of coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani on Monday, December 2. Viewers can cast their votes for their favorite performers. The results will be revealed by host Carson Daly during the live NBC show on Tuesday, December 3.

Sofronio Vasquez, a powerhouse vocalist and one of the Top 8 artists, delivered a standout performance on Monday's episode. Michael boasts the strongest squad in the Live Show, with Sofronio positioning the coach for a remarkable victory in his debut season.

Sofronio Vasquez tried to do justice to a poor song choice in 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals (Instagram/@sofroniovasque)

Sofronio Vasquez dedicated 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals solo to his mum

The Filipino singer currently resides in Utica, New York. At a hockey game recently, he sang the National Anthem for the first time. He thanked his mother by performing for her during the Live Show. While the song feels outdated and not to our liking, we’re likely in the minority. With this choice, he’s poised to cruise into the finale.

Michael Buble tries to ease shaky Sofronio Vasquez ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals solo

What happened to Sofronio in between the duet and his solo? He appeared shaken up, and Michael stated that he had the bravery to perform. Nerves, perhaps? Sofronio closed the show with a performance of Elvis Presley's 'If I Can Dream. Following the standing ovation by coaches, Michael Buble congratulated him on his performance and for persevering despite "all the adversity" he was facing.

One of our favorite competitors, Michael's 'Filipino Phenom,' completely appropriated Elvis Presley's classic. His voice was almost unimaginably powerful and as sweet as caramel. Each time, we thought his tank must be empty—but he kept going. An outstanding performance.

Michael Buble cheered on Sofronio Vasquez in 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals (NBC/@tylergolden/Facebook/@michaelbuble)

Sofronio Vasquez sounded Buble'ish during 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals

Although Sofronio is a powerful belter, he avoids sounding clichéd by adding his unique twists to the lyrics. His videos have already garnered millions of views online. He could win. Michael described Sofronio as powerful—a man who has overcome hardship. "I’m so happy for you," he said.

Despite our reservations about the song selection, Sofronio was the only one who hit the correct notes on Monday night. He elevates every song he sings, delivering anthemic performances that make each one unforgettable. Such a classic vocal technique—executing all the riffs and trills before holding out the big notes. Exciting! Sofronio sounded great, almost Bublé-esque, but we enjoyed it.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez made Coach Buble proud in the semi-finals (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

