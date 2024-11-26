'The Voice': Coach Reba McEntire raises eyebrows with Playoffs pick Adam Bohanan

Adam Bohanan's rise into 'The Voice' Live Shows under the tutelage of Reba McEntire has raised plenty of eyebrows. His soulful, laid-back take on Chris Stapleton's 'Think I’m in love with You', performed for his wife of six years, had an Al Green swivel in the hips. Smoothened out and effortlessly captivating, Adam built towards a powerful end that left Reba speechless and the other coaches praising him.

Having said that, his playoff performance wasn't without critique. Guest mentor Lainey Wilson suggested that Adam could engage the crowd sooner into the song and also set the guitar down to offer a little more dynamism in the performance. Reba for herself admitted that Adam still has room for growth, yet promised that he would surely get better. While Adam's swampy, soulful vibe certainly cuts through in a singing competition full of powerhouse singers, some critics felt that his understated style might not have been commanding enough next to bigger, more dramatic vocal performances given by other contestants.

So, did Adam deserve to advance? It depends on the person's perspective. If one considers authenticity and artistry a little more than vocal fireworks, Adam's spot in the next round makes all the sense. His ability to connect emotionally through his music and his unique style gave him a niche that could shine with refinement. At the same time, for those who are looking for mind-blowing vocals or show-stopping moments, Reba's decision doesn't really make sense. Ultimately, Adam's promotion is a reflection of Reba's belief in his ability to evolve and future performances from him will have to justify that she did not take a chance in vain.

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg appreciates Adam Bohanan's 'no fear' performance

Adam Bohanan's playoff performance on 'The Voice' immediately garnered high praise from Snoop Dogg as being fearless and true to himself. The rapper said, "You had no fear. We’re going to hear real music from you,” signaling his appreciation for Adam’s genuine and unflinching artistry.

The other coaches were equally impressed, though they had constructive feedback. Gwen Stefani called Adam "calm and composed" and praised him as "really, really good," emphasizing his effortless stage presence. Michael Buble added a little personal touch, noting, "I want to drink whiskey with you," really capturing the warmth and connectivity Adam displayed on stage.

Adam Bohnan performed Chris Stapleton's 'Think I’m in love with You' during 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs(@nbc)

Reba McEntire says Adam Bohanan is 'only going to get better and better'

Reba McEntire, Adam Bohanan's coach, was thrilled by his performance and confident in her decision to advance him. She noted his impressive vocal control and tasteful ad-libs, saying, "You’re only going to get better and better." She added, "You put your personality in with this song and was telling us all, ‘Hey, I’m in love.’ You did it really good. I’m so proud of you. Adam’s got that dirty soul. He’s raspy, he’s growly, he’s got a terrific range."

Adam’s ability to combine a soulful vibe with a heartfelt, passionate delivery earned him a spot in the next round and left fans excited for what he’ll bring to the competition next.

Adam Bohanan's playoff performance was heavily praised (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.